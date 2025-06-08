HD HHI and HD KSOE's design to manage boil-off gas obtain AiP from ABS

ABS says it has issued approval in principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for an innovative new design of a cargo handling system and fuel gas supply system.

Named Hi-ecoGAS and Hi-neoGAS, the systems are designed to handle boil-off gas in dual-fuel engines on gas carriers. The innovative approach has an optimized fuel gas supply system for feeding the fuel gas to the dual-fuel engine, or an LNG subcooling system for handling boil-off gas.

Presented at the 60th anniversary of the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair, the AIP signifies the Hi-ecoGAS and Hi-neoGAS systems are technically feasible and ready to take the next step to commercialization. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“Boil-off gas can present significant challenges to storage and transportation, which can lead to safety hazards. ABS is proud to use our expertise as the world’s leading classification society for gas carriers to support HD HHI and HD KSOE with these new designs,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has recognized that developing a fuel gas supply system (FGSS) that minimizes methane slip is a critical step in the era of decarbonization. HHI expects that its newly designed cargo handling and fuel gas supply system will make a significant contribution toward achieving the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 Net Zero target,” said Hong-Ryeul Ryu, Executive Vice President, CTO of HD HHI’s Shipbuilding Business division.

“The development of Hi-ecoGAS and Hi-neoGAS strengthens HD KSOE’s and HHI’s ability to meet the evolving needs of global shipowners. As a leading provider of advanced shipbuilding solutions, HD KSOE remains committed to driving innovation and leading the global shipbuilding industry,” said Kwang-Pil Chang, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE.