  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HD HHI and HD KSOE's design to manage boil-off gas obtain AiP from ABS

2025 June 8   13:19

HD HHI and HD KSOE's design to manage boil-off gas obtain AiP from ABS

ABS says it has issued approval in principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for an innovative new design of a cargo handling system and fuel gas supply system.

Named Hi-ecoGAS and Hi-neoGAS, the systems are designed to handle boil-off gas in dual-fuel engines on gas carriers. The innovative approach has an optimized fuel gas supply system for feeding the fuel gas to the dual-fuel engine, or an LNG subcooling system for handling boil-off gas.

Presented at the 60th anniversary of the Nor-Shipping maritime trade fair, the AIP signifies the Hi-ecoGAS and Hi-neoGAS systems are technically feasible and ready to take the next step to commercialization. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

“Boil-off gas can present significant challenges to storage and transportation, which can lead to safety hazards. ABS is proud to use our expertise as the world’s leading classification society for gas carriers to support HD HHI and HD KSOE with these new designs,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

“Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has recognized that developing a fuel gas supply system (FGSS) that minimizes methane slip is a critical step in the era of decarbonization. HHI expects that its newly designed cargo handling and fuel gas supply system will make a significant contribution toward achieving the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) 2050 Net Zero target,” said Hong-Ryeul Ryu, Executive Vice President, CTO of HD HHI’s Shipbuilding Business division.

“The development of Hi-ecoGAS and Hi-neoGAS strengthens HD KSOE’s and HHI’s ability to meet the evolving needs of global shipowners. As a leading provider of advanced shipbuilding solutions, HD KSOE remains committed to driving innovation and leading the global shipbuilding industry,” said Kwang-Pil Chang, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:38

ASCO's Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard delivers the Sarsang tugboat

12:01

A new rail service directly linking PSA’s terminal in Zeebrugge with the Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp successfully launched

10:41

BIMCO to develop standard clause addressing USTR uncertainties

09:57

Tradepoint Terminals to invest $35 million in bulk cargo storage expansion project

09:24

TotalEnergies increases its interest in Lapa, Brazil

2025 June 7

16:02

Royal Caribbean to introduce its revolutionary Icon Class ship this August

15:17

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

13:47

PSA joins GCMD as a strategic partner

13:32

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest shore-to-ship solution in France

11:12

APM Terminals Pier 400 electrifies fleet with ETTs

09:46

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

2025 June 6

18:00

UK major ports report 5% increase in freight tonnage in Q1 2025

17:10

EU institutions reach deal to strengthen measures against unsustainable fishing by non-EU countries

16:45

Allseas launches five-year plan for offshore small modular nuclear reactors

16:23

LR signs strategic cooperation framework agreement with China Cruises

15:59

RINA grants AiP for dual-fuel LNG/hydrogen-powered Ultramax bulker design by Almi Marine and SDARI

14:24

Shipping industry faces sharp decline in new vessel orders through 2025 - Drewry

13:38

Van Wijngaarden Marine Services signs LOI with Kooiman Marine Group for next-generation DP2 multi purpose vessel

13:13

BIMCO launches subcommittee to develop biofuel clause for charter parties

12:58

DNV validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion force matrix, supporting fuel savings and emissions compliance

12:20

Höegh Evi and Aker BP secure DNV approval for advanced CO₂ carrier

11:51

Lloyd’s Register, HD Hyundai Mipo, and PanOcean unveil new Ultramax bulk carrier design

11:13

GTT and HD Hyundai launch joint projects to improve LNG carrier design

10:57

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys largest electric tractor fleet at Port of Los Angeles

2025 June 5

18:00

Babcock awarded £114 mln contract for UK's first nuclear submarine defueling in over 20 years

17:04

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Elomatic sign framework agreement for maritime engineering collaboration

16:46

COSCO SHIPPING launches weekly BRICS Express service to East Coast of South America

16:31

Ocean Network Express selects Wärtsilä's Fit4Power for ONE Maestro engine upgrade

15:58

Hanseatic Global Terminals orders 14 hybrid straddle carriers for Le Havre Terminal

15:07

Kongsberg Maritime and GRSE сollaborate on India's first indigenous polar research vessel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news