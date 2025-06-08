TotalEnergies increases its interest in Lapa, Brazil

TotalEnergies announces the signature of an agreement with Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda to exchange its 20% non-operated interest in the Gato do Mato project for an additional 3% interest in Lapa, a producing offshore oil field. Upon closing, TotalEnergies will increase its stake in Lapa to 48% (Operator), alongside Shell (27%) and Repsol Sinopec (25%).

Located in the Santos Basin, 270 kilometers off the coast of Brazil, Lapa is a deep-offshore field operated by TotalEnergies. The Lapa South-West tie-back development, approved in 2023, will increase production by 25,000 barrels per day upon start-up by year-end, bringing total output of the field to 60,000 barrels per day.

This agreement is subject to customary conditions precedent, notably regulatory approvals.

About TotalEnergies in Brazil

TotalEnergies has been operating in Brazil for 50 years and employs close to 4 000 people in the country. Its presence encompasses Exploration & Production, gas, renewable electricity (wind, solar, batteries), lubricants and elastomer processing. TotalEnergies' Exploration & Production portfolio currently includes 11 licenses, of which four are operated. In 2024, the Company’s average production in the country was 153,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. TotalEnergies is investing in the growth of the renewable energy segment in Brazil: in October 2022, it entered a partnership with Casa dos Ventos, Brazil's leading renewable energy player, to jointly develop a 12 GW renewable energy portfolio, including onshore wind, photovoltaic and battery storage.

