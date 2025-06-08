ASCO's Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard delivers the Sarsang tugboat

The “Sarsang” tugboat, built at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard of ASCO, a company within AZCON Holding, has been commissioned. The vessel has been incorporated into the Caspian Sea Oil Fleet, ASCO said.

The “Sarsang” tugboat measures 24.72 meters in length, 6.60 meters in beam, with a hull height of 3 meters and a draft of 1.6 meters. It can operate at a maximum speed of 9 knots and has a deck cargo capacity of up to 3 tons.

This is the sixth vessel of its kind built at the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard. Previously, similar vessels named “ASCO 1”, “Terterchay”, “Hekerichay”, “Bergushadchay”, and “Azikh” were also put into operation.

The vessel was designed by engineers from “ASCO Engineering” LLC in accordance with international standards.

The tug is intended for towing and maneuvering operations in port waters, at anchorages, and within coastal areas up to 20 nautical miles from shore. It is also used for transporting crew, personnel, and various deck cargoes.

It should be noted that since 2017, in addition to providing professional ship repair and marine engineering services, the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard has been engaged in certified shipbuilding activities.