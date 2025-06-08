Panama Canal and MOP sign cooperation agreement for inspection and engineering of the Las Américas and Centenario Bridges

The Panama Canal and the MOP are strengthening road and operational safety with a joint agreement to inspect the Las Américas and Centenario bridges.

The Panama Canal and the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) signed a cooperation agreement for the execution and development of special inspection and engineering services for the Las Américas and Centenario bridges, the purpose of which is to verify the substructures and superstructures of both waterways, Panama Canal Authority said in its news release.

The ceremony was attended by the Minister of Public Works, José Luis Andrade; the Minister of Canal Affairs, José Ramón Icaza; the Canal Administrator, Ricaurte Vásquez Morales; the Deputy Administrator, Ilya Espino de Marotta; as well as MOP executives, vice presidents, and Panama Canal collaborators.

In their remarks, both the Minister of Public Works and the Canal Administrator emphasized the importance of this cooperation agreement to ensure the safety of Panama Canal transit operations.

For Minister Andrade, “the signing of this agreement demonstrates the good relationship between the Panama Canal and the Ministry of Public Works, which aims to strengthen maintenance initiatives for both bridges over the waterway. We are grateful for the Canal's collaboration on these agreements, which will help us resolve any issues we may encounter along these waterways.”

Administrator Vásquez Morales also noted that “working together with the rest of the country is important to address any challenges that arise, and the Canal has always been willing to work with the National Government. This is an example of how the efforts of the Canal and the Ministry of Public Works converge to resolve problems that may impact Canal transit. Maintenance is a permanent issue for us, and we are exploring the possibility of working together on other infrastructure projects that impact Canal operations and are of benefit to all.”

With the signing of this agreement, both institutions recognize that the inspection and maintenance of the Las Américas and Centenario bridges are fundamental activities for the safety and structural integrity of these national assets and, in addition, guarantee the uninterrupted operation of the Canal.