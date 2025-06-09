Deme and Budimex open landmark Baltic Hub T3 terminal in Gdańsk

The official inauguration of the Baltic Hub T3 terminal on June 6 in Gdańsk, Poland, marks the completion of a significant maritime infrastructure milestone, according to DEME's release.

The third deep‑water quay is 717 m long and 17.5 m deep, with a 36‑hectare artificial island platform, expanding annual capacity by 1.5 million TEUs to 4.5 million TEUs, making it one of Europe’s largest container terminals.

DEME led dredging and reclamation, while Budimex oversaw construction of quay and yard, installing seven ship‑to‑shore cranes and 20 semi‑automatic yard cranes.

Sustainability was integral: dredged material was reused, Stogi Beach remained unaffected, CO₂‑reducing concrete was used, and environmentally friendly equipment installed.

Project Manager Thibaut Arnould and Budimex reiterated the strength of their partnership and timely delivery, with full operations planned for H₂ 2025.

DEME Group is an international leader in dredging, land reclamation, and marine engineering. In the T3 project, DEME executed the creation of a 36‑hectare artificial island and performed extensive dredging works to prepare the deep‑water quay foundation.

Budimex is Poland’s largest construction group, specializing in infrastructure and hydrotechnical works. It functioned as the general contractor alongside DEME for T3, constructing quay walls, yard infrastructure, and installing cranes. The company utilized over 160,000 m³ of concrete, 17,500 tons of steel, and 4.3 million m³ of sand in round‑the‑clock operations involving more than 500 specialists.

Baltic Hub Container Terminal Baltic Hub (formerly DCT Gdańsk) operates Poland’s largest deep‑water container terminal. It is owned by PSA International (40%), the Polish Development Fund PFR (30%), and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (30%). Since its founding in 2007, it has expanded capacity from 500,000 TEU to 4.5 million TEU with T3.