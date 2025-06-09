  1. Home
2025 June 9   10:29

shipping

Finnlines adds Gdynia to its weekly North Sea service

Finnlines is strengthening its North Sea service by adding a weekly call at the Port of Gdynia, Poland, starting in week 26, according to the company's release.

The company will deploy three Finneco-class hybrid ro-ro vessels capable of carrying ro-ro, breakbulk, container, and automotive cargo, including oversized units on weather decks or mafi trailers, according to Line Manager Blasco Majorana.  

This new route provides a cost-effective intermodal alternative to road transport for cargo shipments between Poland and Belgium, France, the UK, Spain, and Finland. It also links Poland directly to the global Grimaldi Group network, which serves destinations in the Far East, Middle East, Mediterranean, West Africa, South America, and the US East Coast.  

To support the enhanced service, Finnlines is introducing new 80-foot mafi trailers with embedded rails to accommodate non-standard cargo such as trains and wagons.

The company emphasizes the environmental benefits of sea transport, offering a CO₂ reduction of up to 90 percent on demand through its Green Lane solution.

Commercial Director Merja Kallio-Mannila said the move “reflects our continued commitment to sustainability, operational innovation and reliable logistics services across Europe.”  

Finnlines is a Finnish shipping operator with ro-ro freight and passenger services across the Baltic Sea, the North Sea, and the Bay of Biscay. As part of the Grimaldi Group, Finnlines offers intercontinental liner connections, providing environmentally responsible logistic solutions and innovative hybrid ro-ro vessel services. 

