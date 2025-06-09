  1. Home
2025 June 9   10:44

ABS approves ammonia cracking technology for ships from Pherousa

On June 6, 2025, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) issued an approval in principle (AIP) to Norwegian company Pherousa Shipping for its ammonia cracking technology, intended for integration aboard ships, according to ABS's release.

The system includes a proton exchange membrane fuel cell and a fuel gas supply system (FGSS), designed to support fully electric propulsion without emissions.

The technology is intended for deployment in a series of 64,000 deadweight tonnage Ultramax bulk carriers that will transport copper — a material essential to renewable technologies — with zero carbon footprint.  

Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, commented: “We are seeing rapid innovation and new developments around ammonia as an alternative fuel, whether as a carrier of hydrogen or as a fuel in its own right. Cracking ammonia to produce hydrogen for fuel cells is one that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition to low or no carbon emissions in the maritime industry.”  

Hans Bredrup, Chairman of Pherousa AS, added: “The approval in principle from ABS marks another important milestone for us in the development of a zero-emission scalable solution for the maritime industry. It allows us to continue the design and construction of our concept series of 64,000 dwt bulk carriers earmarked for the copper industry, to ensure that this specific commodity, so essential to global decarbonization, can be delivered across oceans without any carbon footprint at all.”  

Pherousa Shipping is a Norway-based company focused on the development of emission-free shipping solutions, particularly through ammonia-to-hydrogen energy conversion technologies.

ABS (American Bureau of Shipping) is a leading U.S. classification society that provides regulatory and technical support to the maritime and offshore sectors.

Deltamarin is a Finnish engineering firm specializing in ship design and consultancy.

Babcock International Group, based in the UK, supplies the FGSS and provides complex engineering services.

Metacon AB, a Swedish hydrogen tech company and shareholder in Pherousa, develops systems for hydrogen generation and ammonia reforming.

