Australian Maritime Safety Authority releases 2024 Maritime Labour Convention annual report

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has published the 2024 Australian Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) annual report, providing an analysis of MLC complaints, compliance, and follow-up actions in Australian waters.

In 2024, AMSA received 173 complaints, representing a 19.16% decrease compared to 2023, when 214 complaints were received.

Most complaints originated directly from seafarers, with Western Australia and Queensland accounting for the highest number of complaints, reflecting the majority of vessel arrivals in these states.

AMSA continued to cooperate with Maritime New Zealand (MNZ) on seafarer welfare matters, assisting MNZ in establishing its Welfare Council and inviting MNZ to attend Australian Seafarers’ Welfare Council (ASWC) meetings and Port Welfare Committee (PWC) forums.

AMSA also sponsored the Mission to Seafarers (MtS) Seafarer Welfare Conference in Fremantle and the MtS Sydney Annual Luncheon.

In 2024, AMSA re-issued a Marine Notice reminding companies, owners, and masters of the importance of providing shore leave to seafarers as required under the MLC.

The new Marine Order 11 (Living and working conditions on vessels) entered into force on 23 December 2024, implementing the 2022 amendments to the MLC.

These amendments ensure seafarers are informed of their rights, clarify insurance and financial security requirements, provide for repatriation in cases of abandonment, guarantee access to quality food and water, and address social connectivity and medical needs onboard.

AMSA stated, “These changes reflect amendments made to the MLC which were approved and adopted by the International Labour Organisation on 6 June 2022.”

Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) is an Australian government agency responsible for maritime safety, protection of the marine environment, and maritime aviation search and rescue. AMSA oversees compliance with the Maritime Labour Convention and implements related legislation in Australia.