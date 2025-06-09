  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. UN ocean conference officially opens in Nice, France

2025 June 9   12:15

shipping

UN ocean conference officially opens in Nice, France

The high-level 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference, aimed at supporting the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources), opens on 9 June in Nice, France.

The four-day meeting—co-hosted by France and Costa Rica—will feature the election of two Presidents of the Conference, followed by opening statements from the Presidents, the UN Secretary-General, the President of the Economic and Social Council and the Mayor of Nice.  

Once the rules of procedure and agenda are adopted, the general debate will commence.

The overarching theme is “Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean.”

The programme includes 10 plenary sessions, 10 panel discussions and a closing segment.

It aims to promote urgent action to conserve and sustainably use marine resources and to identify additional pathways for implementing SDG 14. 

The United Nations is an intergovernmental organisation founded in 1945, with 193 Member States. It aims to maintain international peace and security, promote sustainable development, and protect human rights. It coordinates global efforts to implement the Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 14.

Topics:

legislation

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Chinese operator takes delivery of Yangtze River Explorer luxury cruise ship

17:26

Hanwha Ocean and DNV sign MOU for fuel tank technology collaboration

16:57

Royal Caribbean Group renews OceanScope collaboration for four more years

16:45

International Energy Agency unveils global LNG capacity tracker amid record project wave

16:01

Subsea7 wins Shell contract for Aphrodite gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago

15:33

Tehran and Tashkent agree to facilitate Uzbek investment in Shahid Rajaee Port

15:13

Suez Canal Economic Zone welcomes cruise ship AROYA with 2,351 tourists

14:43

Norne and Port of Aalborg sign 30-year exclusive agreement, secure EU CEF grant to build CO2 hub

14:22

CMA CGM Group takes delivery of 24,000 TEU container vessel "CMA CGM Saint Germain"

13:59

Singapore-flagged Wan Hai 503 container ship catches fire near India, four crew missing

13:42

Yinson GreenTech and RMS sign LOI to advance marine electrification in Singapore

13:12

Viking Line unveils Helios, the world’s largest fully electric passenger-car ferry concept

12:41

Sanmar delivers advanced tug BOSS to Buksér og Berging

11:51

Eni and YPF sign agreement to join Argentina LNG project

11:14

Australian Maritime Safety Authority releases 2024 Maritime Labour Convention annual report

10:44

ABS approves ammonia cracking technology for ships from Pherousa

10:29

Finnlines adds Gdynia to its weekly North Sea service

09:24

Deme and Budimex open landmark Baltic Hub T3 terminal in Gdańsk

2025 June 8

16:07

Panama Canal and MOP sign cooperation agreement for inspection and engineering of the Las Américas and Centenario Bridges

14:38

ASCO's Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard delivers the Sarsang tugboat

13:19

HD HHI and HD KSOE's design to manage boil-off gas obtain AiP from ABS

12:01

A new rail service directly linking PSA’s terminal in Zeebrugge with the Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp successfully launched

10:41

BIMCO to develop standard clause addressing USTR uncertainties

09:57

Tradepoint Terminals to invest $35 million in bulk cargo storage expansion project

09:24

TotalEnergies increases its interest in Lapa, Brazil

2025 June 7

16:02

Royal Caribbean to introduce its revolutionary Icon Class ship this August

15:17

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

13:47

PSA joins GCMD as a strategic partner

13:32

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest shore-to-ship solution in France

11:12

APM Terminals Pier 400 electrifies fleet with ETTs

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news