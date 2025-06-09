UN ocean conference officially opens in Nice, France

The high-level 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference, aimed at supporting the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14 (conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources), opens on 9 June in Nice, France.

The four-day meeting—co-hosted by France and Costa Rica—will feature the election of two Presidents of the Conference, followed by opening statements from the Presidents, the UN Secretary-General, the President of the Economic and Social Council and the Mayor of Nice.

Once the rules of procedure and agenda are adopted, the general debate will commence.

The overarching theme is “Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean.”

The programme includes 10 plenary sessions, 10 panel discussions and a closing segment.

It aims to promote urgent action to conserve and sustainably use marine resources and to identify additional pathways for implementing SDG 14.

