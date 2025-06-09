Sanmar delivers advanced tug BOSS to Buksér og Berging

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a new tugboat, BOSS, to Norway’s Buksér og Berging, according to the company's release.

The tug, based on the RAmparts 2400SX‑MKII design developed with Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd., was initially named Boğaçay LXV.

BOSS is 24.40 m long, has a 12 m beam, 4.5 m depth, and a draft of about 5.45 m. It generates 75 tonnes bollard pull, reaches 12 knots, and accommodates six crew members.

Operating out of Stavanger—a key Norwegian port in the energy and offshore sectors—the tug is designed for high-traffic, all-weather towage and escort tasks.

Its noteworthy feature is Sanmar’s first Integrated Bridge System (IBS) in a tug—offering unified navigation, communication, and control, with a 180° rotating operator chair.

The vessel meets IMO Tier III emissions standards and includes towing winches, tow pins, a stern roller, and a deck crane.

Sanmar Shipyards is a Turkish shipbuilder specializing in tugboats, operating two main shipyards in Türkiye with plans for a third.

Buksér og Berging is a Norwegian maritime services provider based in Oslo and Stavanger, focusing on harbour towage, escorting, and offshore support. The company operates a fleet of multi-purpose and zero-emission vessels, including AA-rated Tier III tugs and electric harbour tugs.