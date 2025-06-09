  1. Home
2025 June 9   13:12

shipbuilding

Viking Line unveils Helios, the world’s largest fully electric passenger-car ferry concept

Viking Line has unveiled the Helios, a concept for a fully emission‑free passenger‑car ferry intended for the Helsinki–Tallinn route.

At 195 metres in length and 30 metres in width, the vessel would be the world’s largest all‑electric ferry, carrying approximately 2,000 passengers, 650 cars, and 2 km of freight space.

Powered by an 85–100 MWh battery and capable of 23 knots, it would cross the 80 km Gulf of Finland route in just over two hours, recharging entirely while docked using over 30 MWh of port charging capacity.  

Developed in partnership with Rauma shipyard and other stakeholders, the Helios concept aims for operation as early as the early 2030s.

“Helios heralds a new era in maritime transport... the world’s largest fully electric passenger‑car ferries could be in operation as early as the beginning of the next decade,” said Viking Line CEO Jan Hanses.  

Viking Line has already invested hundreds of millions of euros in low‑emission shipping. In 2013, it launched Viking Grace, the first passenger ship running on LNG and biogas, followed by the more climate‑smart Viking Glory in 2022. Customers can opt to travel using biofuel, reducing emissions by 90 %, and freight clients have also agreed to use biofuel.

The FIN‑EST Green Corridor initiative—supported by Helsinki and Tallinn cities, their ports, Estonia’s Ministry of Climate, Viking Line, Rederi AB Eckerö and Tallink Grupp—supports emission‑free shipping in the region.  

The Port of Helsinki forecasts passenger numbers between West Harbour and Tallinn to rise from 5.5 million in 2024 to 11.6 million by 2040, with cargo volumes also growing.

Viking Line plans to order two electric ships for year‑round deployment. This spring, Viking Line sought EU Innovation Fund support to build an electric ferry.

Viking Line is a Finnish shipping company that operates passenger and freight ferry services in the Baltic Sea, including routes between Finland, Sweden and Estonia.

