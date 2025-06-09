Yinson GreenTech and RMS sign LOI to advance marine electrification in Singapore

Yinson GreenTech and RMS Marine & Offshore Service (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. (“RMS”) have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to advance marine electrification and sustainable maritime solutions in Singapore, according to the company's release.

The signing took place at Nor‑Shipping 2025 in Norway.

Under the LOI, RMS intends to collaborate with Yinson GreenTech to explore the adoption of electric vessels for its maritime operations within the Port Limits of Singapore.

Yinson GreenTech will manage vessel operations and maintenance to ensure reliable and efficient performance.

RMS will also collaborate with Yinson GreenTech on the Marine Digital Platform to enhance transparency and enable data-driven monitoring of its logistics services.

Jan-Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of marinEV, Yinson GreenTech’s marine electrification business, stated, “We are delighted to be partnering with RMS in offering novel green technologies for their business needs. This milestone sets the basis for Yinson GreenTech to bring cleaner, smarter fleet solutions to the market in supporting maritime decarbonisation. Together, we are advancing the shift toward sustainable operations across the industry.”

Cindy Fan, Group Executive Director of RMS, said, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to keeping pace with the maritime sector’s growing focus on decarbonisation to achieve sustainable supply chains. Adopting electric vessels is a fine example of collaboration across the maritime ecosystem, supporting Singapore’s broader push for cleaner and more resilient maritime operations. Ultimately, we believe this will also value add to our customers in their journey to measure, optimize and reduce scope 3 carbon emission.”

The LOI follows the successful completion of a trial on 23 May at Sudong Special Purpose Anchorage, during which Yinson GreenTech’s Hydromover was deployed to transport light cargo.

The Hydromover completed its operational trip, demonstrating its reliability and potential as a net‑zero alternative harbour craft.

Yinson GreenTech is the clean-technology division of Yinson Holdings Berhad, established in 2020. Specialising in electrification across land and sea, Yinson GreenTech delivers integrated green solutions, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure and marine electrification under its marinEV unit.

RMS Marine & Offshore Service (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based provider of marine and offshore logistics specialised in harbour craft operations.