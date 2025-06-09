On June 6, the CMA CGM Group took delivery of the "CMA CGM Saint Germain," a new 24,000 TEU container vessel, from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

This delivery occurred approximately six months ahead of its originally scheduled date.

The "CMA CGM Saint Germain" is the second vessel in a series of four ultra-large container ships built by Hudong-Zhonghua for CMA CGM, following the "CMA CGM Seine" delivered earlier this year.

The vessel measures 399 meters in length, 61.3 meters in width, and has a draft of 14.5 meters.

It is designed to carry 23,876 containers, including up to 2,200 refrigerated containers, and can haul a total of 220,000 tons.

Equipped with a dual-fuel propulsion system that can operate on liquefied natural gas (LNG), the "CMA CGM Saint Germain" features GTT Mark III membrane-type LNG fuel tanks with a total capacity of 18,600 cubic meters, enabling a single voyage range of up to 20,000 nautical miles when solely running on LNG.

The ship also integrates an intelligent monitoring and full-control system, providing automated precision control during berthing operations.

The CMA CGM Group is a global leader in shipping and logistics, headquartered in Marseille, France. Founded in 1978 by Jacques R. Saadé, it is currently the third-largest container shipping company in the world. The company's operations span 160 countries through 400 offices and 750 warehouses, with a fleet of 593 vessels serving 420 of the world's 521 commercial ports and operating 257 shipping lines.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding enterprise operating under the China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).