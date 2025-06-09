Norne and Port of Aalborg sign 30-year exclusive agreement, secure EU CEF grant to build CO2 hub

Norne Carbon Storage Hub, a portfolio company of Fidelis New Energy, LLC, and the Port of Aalborg have finalized definitive agreements to develop a CO2 reception facility in the Port of Aalborg, according to the company's release.

The initial site is designed to handle up to 15 million tonnes of CO2 annually.

The project has received funding through a Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Energy grant from the European Union, which supports strategic cross-border energy infrastructure.

The grant will co-finance the construction of a new 500-metre quay, covering 60,000 square metres, to support the reception and transfer of CO2 from multiple Danish onshore and near-shore storage facilities.

Norne has completed front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies for both the reception facility and a connecting pipeline to nearby CO2 storage.

Environmental and ecological assessments have also been finalized.

The project received Project of Common Interest (PCI) status by the EU in 2023, which accelerates permitting processes and environmental impact assessments. This status allows for prioritised approvals and opens the opportunity for further CEF Energy grants.

Kristian Thulesen Dahl, CEO of the Port of Aalborg, said the partnership enables the port to become a key CO2 hub offering economical and safe storage solutions while attracting new industries focused on decarbonisation.

Lars Bo Christiansen, President of Norne, emphasized the long-term collaboration with stakeholders including the EU and Danish Government, with plans to expand capacity beyond the initial 15 million tonnes per year.

The project aims to strengthen Denmark’s carbon capture and storage ecosystem, providing European emitters access to deepwater port facilities and cost-effective CO2 storage solutions.

The Port of Aalborg is a major Danish seaport providing logistics and infrastructure services.