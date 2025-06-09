Suez Canal Economic Zone welcomes cruise ship AROYA with 2,351 tourists

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced the arrival of the cruise ship AROYA at El Sokhna port, according to the company's release.

The ship docked at 8:00 AM, carrying 2,351 tourists of various nationalities and a crew of 1,500.

The AROYA is Maltese-flagged, measures 303 meters in length, and has a draft of 8.5 meters.

The vessel is scheduled to depart for Jeddah on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) manages ports and industrial zones along the canal. Its mission includes fostering economic growth by attracting investments in logistics, industry, and tourism, positioning itself as a regional maritime and trade hub.