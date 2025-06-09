  1. Home
2025 June 9   15:33

ports

Tehran and Tashkent agree to facilitate Uzbek investment in Shahid Rajaee Port

Iran and Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of understanding in Tehran to broaden maritime transit and logistics cooperation, enabling Uzbek private-sector investment in Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port.

The MoU was executed by Bekzod Kholmatov, Director General of Strategic Policies at Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, and Kazem Salehi, Director General of Transit, Logistics and Agreements at Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization. It was signed in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh; Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport, Elkham Makhkamov; and Saeid Rasouli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Managing Director of PMO.  

The agreement outlines plans for the development of a dedicated terminal and logistics center by Uzbek investors in the hinterland of Shahid Rajaee Port, located in Hormozgan Province.

Both governments pledged to streamline regulatory permits and establish frameworks to support private-sector participation.  

After the signing, Minister Makhkamov led an Uzbek delegation on a site visit of Shahid Rajaee Port alongside Saeid Rasouli and senior PMO officials. The tour included major infrastructure such as the Maritime Traffic Control Tower, Container Terminal 2, automated warehouses, and the port’s 2,400‑hectare logistics zone.

A bilateral meeting between the Uzbek transport minister and PMO leadership mapped a roadmap for transit cooperation and joint investments, with private logistics and shipping firms from both countries participating.

Saeid Rasouli stated that Iran is prepared to formalize the MoU into a binding agreement and is awaiting nominations of Uzbek firms to start investment negotiations, including for managing and operating the proposed facilities.  Rasouli underlined the commitment of both governments and private stakeholders to deepen commercial cooperation. “Port development projects are executed by the private sector, and governments are there to support,” he said. He added that Uzbek direct engagement could significantly boost bilateral trade volumes.

Minister Makhkamov described the site visit as “excellent,” stating that Uzbekistan observed the port’s growth and potential, and expressed that the Uzbek private sector is keen to invest in Shahid Rajaee Port. In the closing session, private companies from both nations presented areas of expertise and discussed joint venture and investment opportunities at the port. 

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport oversees development and regulation of Uzbekistan’s land and maritime transport, including infrastructure planning, safety standards, and international transit corridors.  

Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), a government agency under the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, manages Iran’s ports and maritime transport. It regulates port operations, infrastructure projects, and logistics development, including Shahid Rajaee Port.

