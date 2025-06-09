Singapore-flagged Wan Hai 503 container ship catches fire near India, four crew missing

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has been informed of a fire aboard the Singapore‑registered container vessel Wan Hai 503, approximately 80 km southwest of Azhikkal, Kerala, India.

The incident occurred on 9 June 2025 at about 12:30 hrs (Singapore Time).

Managed by Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte Ltd, the vessel had 22 crew members onboard.

Eighteen crew members have been accounted for and are being transferred from lifeboats to a passing vessel. Some reported injuries, while four crew remain unaccounted for.

The vessel has no Singaporean nationals onboard.

Indian authorities, including the Indian Coast Guard and Navy, are assisting with search and rescue operations.

MPA is in close contact with the vessel’s management company, is providing support, and will be conducting an investigation.

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore is the statutory body overseeing port operations, maritime safety, and regulatory compliance in Singapore. It functions as a port authority, coastal state authority, and industry development agency. MPA is responsible for ensuring safe navigation, maritime security, environmental protection, and facilitating port services.

Wan Hai Lines (Singapore) Pte Ltd is the Singaporean subsidiary of Wan Hai Lines Ltd., a major Taiwan-based container shipping company.