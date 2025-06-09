  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Chinese operator takes delivery of Yangtze River Explorer luxury cruise ship

2025 June 9   18:00

shipbuilding

Chinese operator takes delivery of Yangtze River Explorer luxury cruise ship

Chinese cruise operator Hubei Oriental Royal Tourist Boat has taken delivery of its new luxury vessel, the Yangtze River Explorer, constructed by Yichang Xinhui Shipbuilding, according to the company's release.

The vessel, launched in 2025, is classed by the China Classification Society and meets the standards required for operation on the Yangtze River, including navigation through the Three Gorges Dam ship lift.  

The ship features 74 suites sized from 31 m² to 105 m², a one-to-one guest-to-crew ratio, and four restaurants serving both Chinese and Western cuisine.

Onboard amenities include wellness facilities, entertainment programs, and private balconies for all suites.

The vessel will operate on routes that include the Three Gorges region and excursions to the Shennongjia Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site. 

Hubei Oriental Royal Tourist Boat is a river cruise operator founded in 1994 and based in Hubei province, specializing in luxury cruises along the Yangtze River.

Yichang Xinhui Shipbuilding is a shipbuilder located in Yichang, Hubei province. It produces vessels designed for China’s inland waterways.  

Topics:

shipbuilding

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:26

Hanwha Ocean and DNV sign MOU for fuel tank technology collaboration

16:57

Royal Caribbean Group renews OceanScope collaboration for four more years

16:45

International Energy Agency unveils global LNG capacity tracker amid record project wave

16:01

Subsea7 wins Shell contract for Aphrodite gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago

15:33

Tehran and Tashkent agree to facilitate Uzbek investment in Shahid Rajaee Port

15:13

Suez Canal Economic Zone welcomes cruise ship AROYA with 2,351 tourists

14:43

Norne and Port of Aalborg sign 30-year exclusive agreement, secure EU CEF grant to build CO2 hub

14:22

CMA CGM Group takes delivery of 24,000 TEU container vessel "CMA CGM Saint Germain"

13:59

Singapore-flagged Wan Hai 503 container ship catches fire near India, four crew missing

13:42

Yinson GreenTech and RMS sign LOI to advance marine electrification in Singapore

13:12

Viking Line unveils Helios, the world’s largest fully electric passenger-car ferry concept

12:41

Sanmar delivers advanced tug BOSS to Buksér og Berging

12:15

UN ocean conference officially opens in Nice, France

11:51

Eni and YPF sign agreement to join Argentina LNG project

11:14

Australian Maritime Safety Authority releases 2024 Maritime Labour Convention annual report

10:44

ABS approves ammonia cracking technology for ships from Pherousa

10:29

Finnlines adds Gdynia to its weekly North Sea service

09:24

Deme and Budimex open landmark Baltic Hub T3 terminal in Gdańsk

2025 June 8

16:07

Panama Canal and MOP sign cooperation agreement for inspection and engineering of the Las Américas and Centenario Bridges

14:38

ASCO's Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard delivers the Sarsang tugboat

13:19

HD HHI and HD KSOE's design to manage boil-off gas obtain AiP from ABS

12:01

A new rail service directly linking PSA’s terminal in Zeebrugge with the Noordzee Terminal in Antwerp successfully launched

10:41

BIMCO to develop standard clause addressing USTR uncertainties

09:57

Tradepoint Terminals to invest $35 million in bulk cargo storage expansion project

09:24

TotalEnergies increases its interest in Lapa, Brazil

2025 June 7

16:02

Royal Caribbean to introduce its revolutionary Icon Class ship this August

15:17

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

13:47

PSA joins GCMD as a strategic partner

13:32

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest shore-to-ship solution in France

11:12

APM Terminals Pier 400 electrifies fleet with ETTs

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news