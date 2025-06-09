Chinese operator takes delivery of Yangtze River Explorer luxury cruise ship

Chinese cruise operator Hubei Oriental Royal Tourist Boat has taken delivery of its new luxury vessel, the Yangtze River Explorer, constructed by Yichang Xinhui Shipbuilding, according to the company's release.

The vessel, launched in 2025, is classed by the China Classification Society and meets the standards required for operation on the Yangtze River, including navigation through the Three Gorges Dam ship lift.

The ship features 74 suites sized from 31 m² to 105 m², a one-to-one guest-to-crew ratio, and four restaurants serving both Chinese and Western cuisine.

Onboard amenities include wellness facilities, entertainment programs, and private balconies for all suites.

The vessel will operate on routes that include the Three Gorges region and excursions to the Shennongjia Nature Reserve, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site.

Hubei Oriental Royal Tourist Boat is a river cruise operator founded in 1994 and based in Hubei province, specializing in luxury cruises along the Yangtze River.

Yichang Xinhui Shipbuilding is a shipbuilder located in Yichang, Hubei province. It produces vessels designed for China’s inland waterways.