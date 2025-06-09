  1. Home
2025 June 9   17:26

shipbuilding

Hanwha Ocean and DNV sign MOU for fuel tank technology collaboration

Hanwha Ocean Co., a South Korean shipbuilder, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with DNV, a Norwegian classification society, to collaborate on fuel tank technology, according to the company's release.

The agreement was signed on June 3, 2025, during the Nor-Shipping 2025 conference, a biennial maritime event held in Oslo from June 2 to June 6, 2025.

The collaboration focuses on advancing high manganese steel cargo tank independent type-B (MCTIB) technology.  

Under the MOU, Hanwha Ocean and DNV aim to increase the vapor pressure limit of MCTIB fuel tanks to optimize "cold ironing," a method that enables ships to use external electrical power while docked, reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency.

Hanwha Ocean will lead the technical development, while DNV will provide expertise in safety and regulatory compliance.  

In addition to this agreement, Hanwha Ocean signed two MOUs with the Korean Register (KR) on the same day to develop a 150,000-cubic-meter ammonia carrier and an LNG carrier with a forward deckhouse design.

Kim Jongseo, COO of Hanwha Ocean, stated, “Through this collaboration, we are not only establishing the foundation for commercializing ultra-large ammonia carriers, but also advancing LNG carrier design by balancing hull optimization, efficiency, and safety.” 

Hanwha Ocean Co., Ltd., formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd., is a South Korean company primarily engaged in the shipbuilding and marine industries. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Ship Business, which builds liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs), liquefied petroleum gas carriers (LPGCs), tankers, and container ships; Offshore Business, focusing on offshore platforms; and Naval Ship Business, which includes submarines and naval vessels.

DNV is a Norway-based classification society providing risk management and quality assurance services across various industries, including maritime, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Founded in 1864 as Det Norske Veritas, DNV operates globally, offering classification, certification, and technical advisory services to ensure safety, reliability, and environmental compliance. 

