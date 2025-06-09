Subsea7 wins Shell contract for Aphrodite gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago

Subsea7 S.A. has been awarded a sizeable contract by Shell for the Aphrodite gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago, according to the company's release.

The project covers transportation and installation of subsea equipment at the Aphrodite field in Block 5a, at water depths of up to 290 metres.

Subsea7 will begin project management and engineering activities immediately from its office in Houston, Texas.

Offshore operations are scheduled to commence in 2027.

Craig Broussard, Senior Vice President, Subsea7 Gulf of Mexico, noted that early engagement with Shell “has been key to building trust and driving efficiencies,” and emphasized that the award “reflects our growing presence in the region, as well as our ongoing commitment to safe, predictable project delivery while supporting local talent and resources”.

Subsea7 S.A. is a global provider of offshore engineering, construction, and installation services for the energy sector. The company specializes in subsea infrastructure—including pipelines, umbilicals, and other integrated solutions—and is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Shell is a multinational integrated energy company engaged in exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and natural gas, as well as renewable energy initiatives.