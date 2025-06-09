International Energy Agency unveils global LNG capacity tracker amid record project wave

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has introduced the Global LNG Capacity Tracker, an online data tool that monitors final investment decisions for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects, according to IEA's release.

The tracker provides detailed, regularly updated information on global liquefaction capacity additions through 2030, based on projects already under construction and their ramp-up schedules.

Currently, global LNG liquefaction capacity stands at approximately 670 billion cubic metres (bcm) per year.

Between 2025 and 2030, nearly 290 bcm/year of new LNG export capacity is expected to start operations from projects that have reached a final investment decision or are under construction.

The pace and scale of this capacity expansion remain uncertain, subject to construction delays, new investment decisions, and varying project progress.

The tracker is intended to reflect these developments in real time, offering timely insights to governments, industry and other stakeholders.

This initiative builds on the IEA’s ongoing monitoring of global gas markets, including its quarterly Gas Market Report and special publications such as the India Gas Market Report.

In 2024, the IEA established a permanent Working Party on Natural Gas and Sustainable Gases Security and initiated a two‑year gas security programme with Japan’s Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industr.

International Energy Agency (IEA) is an autonomous intergovernmental organisation established in 1974 within the OECD to ensure reliable, affordable and clean energy. It conducts in-depth analysis, gathers statistics, and issues policy recommendations on global energy markets. Its work covers fossil fuels, renewables, energy efficiency, and energy security. The IEA publishes authoritative reports including the Gas Market Report and world energy investment updates.