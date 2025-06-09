Royal Caribbean Group renews OceanScope collaboration for four more years

Royal Caribbean Group announced on June 8, 2023, the extension of its OceanScope program for four more years.

The renewal, timed with World Oceans Day, continues the company's partnership with the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science, NASA, and NOAA.

OceanScope installs oceanographic and meteorological instruments onboard Royal Caribbean ships to collect data on currents, sea surface temperature, carbon dioxide concentrations, and salinity.

Since its launch in 2002, the program has enabled scientists to monitor ocean health across time scales.

“At Royal Caribbean Group, every day is World Oceans Day – and we are thrilled to renew a program as impactful to oceanic research as OceanScope,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO.

Data gathered from over 100,000 nautical miles across the Caribbean Sea, Galapagos, North Atlantic, and Mediterranean Sea on four vessels—including Allure of the Seas, Adventure of the Seas, Celebrity Flora, and Celebrity Equinox—is shared openly with the scientific community.

Dr. Peter Ortner of the University of Miami noted the program exemplifies effective collaboration across private, academic, and public sectors.

NASA and NOAA highlighted OceanScope’s value in strengthening global ocean monitoring systems and advancing understanding of ocean carbon sinks and acidification.

The open-source data support peer-reviewed research and inform conservation and climate policy.

Royal Caribbean Group is a global cruise company operating 64 ships across Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and co-owning TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.