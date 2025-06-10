Kuehne + Nagel, P&O Ferries and Renault Trucks complete first heavy-duty e‑truck crossing of English Channel

Kuehne + Nagel, P&O Ferries and Renault Trucks have completed the first heavy-duty electric freight truck crossing of the English Channel—via ferry from Dover to Calais and back, according to the company's release.

The 40‑tonne Renault Trucks E‑Tech T departed from Kuehne + Nagel’s East Midlands Gateway depot in Derbyshire, UK, and arrived at the company’s Amiens depot in France after a 648 km journey lasting 15 hours 35 minutes.

In Dover, the vehicle boarded the hybrid ferry P&O Liberté. Following unloading, reloading and recharging, the truck returned to the UK, completing a smooth 1,100 km round trip that represents a milestone in low‑emissions logistics.

Kuehne + Nagel is a global logistics provider based in Switzerland, operates across approximately 1,300 sites and employs more than 82,000 people in nearly 100 countries.

P&O Ferries is a major ferry operator linking the UK, Ireland and continental Europe. It provides roll-on/roll-off freight and passenger services, including hybrid vessel P&O Liberté, used in this mission.

Renault Trucks is a manufacturer of commercial vehicles, part of Volvo Group. It is advancing electromobility with its E‑Tech range.