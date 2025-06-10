MOL Chemical Tankers delivers Fairchem Pinnacle

MOL Chemical Tankers has announced the delivery of Fairchem Pinnacle (26,359.56 MT) on June 9, 2025.

The vessel was delivered at Fukuoka Shipbuilding in Japan.

The ship's particulars include a deadweight of 26,359.56 MT, gross tonnage of 17,490 tons, LO.A. of 158.42 m, and breadth of 27.40 m.

The vessel is equipped with LNG-dual engine and is noted as the fourth LNG dual-fuel vessel for the company.

MOL Chemical Tankers is a subsidiary of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, a global shipping company based in Japan. The company specializes in the transportation of chemical and gas products, operating a fleet of specialized vessels designed to meet international safety and environmental standards.

Fukuoka Shipbuilding is a Japanese shipyard known for constructing high-quality vessels, including tankers and other specialized ships.