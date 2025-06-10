NH3 Clean Energy, Pilbara Ports and Oceania Marine Energy sign JDA for ammonia bunkering by 2030

NH3 Clean Energy Limited has signed a non‑binding Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Pilbara Ports Authority and Oceania Marine Energy to develop low‑emissions ammonia bunkering operations at the Port of Dampier by 2030, according to NH3's release.

The initiative aims to service iron ore carriers and support decarbonisation of the Pilbara‑Asia maritime corridor.

Under the JDA, Pilbara Ports will manage port control, bunker‑licensing and safety operations; NH3 will supply low‑emissions ammonia from its WAH2 Project; and Oceania will provide and operate ammonia bunker vessels via ship‑to‑ship transfer.

The agreement sets an integrated scope of work and timetable to confirm technical feasibility, secure environmental and regulatory approvals, and reach final investment decisions on the WAH2 production plant, bunker vessel and port infrastructure by the end of 2026.

Around 300 bulk carriers currently transport iron ore from the Pilbara to Asia, and NH3 estimates that six to sixteen ammonia‑fuelled vessels bunkering exclusively in Dampier would require approximately 600,000 tonnes per annum of clean ammonia—more than 90% of the planned Phase 1 capacity of WAH2.

Deliveries of ammonia‑capable dual‑fuel bulk carriers are already underway, with 29 vessels ordered for delivery before 2030.

NH3’s chairman Charles Whitfield said the agreement “sets a pathway for WA to become a global leader in the decarbonisation of maritime transport,” while Pilbara Ports CEO Sam McSkimming highlighted the strategic advantage of the Pilbara‑Asia “green iron corridor” with its 4,000 vessel visits and over 1,000 unique bulk carriers each year.

Nick Bentley, managing director of Oceania Marine Energy, added that the JDA marks “a major step” toward building a world‑class ammonia bunkering capability ahead of 2030.

NH3 recently completed Pre‑FEED engineering for WAH2 and targets FEED entry in mid‑2025, aiming for final investment decision late 2026, and production ramp‑up in second half of 2029.

NH3 Clean Energy Limited An ASX‑listed Australian company focused on developing low‑emissions ammonia infrastructure and future energy materials. Its flagship WAH2 Project in Western Australia is designed to supply clean ammonia to support energy transition in the Asia‑Pacific region and provide bunker fuel for vessels.

Pilbara Ports Authority is one of the world’s largest bulk commodity port authorities, supporting over 750 million tonnes of exports in FY 2023–24. It oversees the Port of Dampier, with approximately 4,000 vessel visits per year and over 1,000 unique bulk carriers annually.

Oceania Marine Energy is an Australian privately‑owned company planning to operate bunker vessels capable of supplying low‑emissions ammonia via ship‑to‑ship transfers.