Port of Gothenburg signs SEK 129 million contract for transformer station to support shore power

2025 June 10   13:21

The Port of Gothenburg has entered into a SEK 129 million contract with AF Bygg Väst, part of AF Gruppen Sweden, to construct a transformer station at its container and car/RoRo terminals, according to the company's release.

The station, with a capacity of 19 MVA, will enable simultaneous shore power connections at seven berths—five for container vessels and two for car/RoRo ships—operational before 2030.  

The Onshore Power Supply (OPS) system allows docked vessels to use quay-side electricity instead of onboard fossil fuel generators, reducing CO₂, SOₓ, and NOₓ emissions.

The port estimates a reduction of at least 5,600 tonnes of CO₂ annually from container vessel use alone.  

This infrastructure will also prepare the Port of Gothenburg for EU regulations effective in 2030, mandating ships over 5,000 gross tons to use OPS when berthed.

OPS capacity is already in place at the port’s Ro‑Ro, Ro‑Pax, and energy terminals.  

Work on the transformer station will begin in Q2 2025 and conclude in March 2027.

The project is co-funded by the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility, contributing approximately SEK 90 million, with total investments in OPS for both terminals estimated at SEK 600 million (≈ EUR 52.8 million). 

Port of Gothenburg is Scandinavia’s largest port, handling approximately 20 % of Swedish trade and over half of its container traffic. It operates 24/7, offering container, ro-ro, car, energy, and passenger services. The port runs more than 30 daily climate-neutral rail shuttles across Sweden and Norway.  

AF Bygg Väst (AF Gruppen Sweden) is a subsidiary of AF Gruppen ASA, which employs around 6,000 people and reported NOK 30.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

AF Gruppen ASA is a leading Norwegian contracting and industrial group with expertise in large-scale projects. 

