APM Terminals and SANY Marine partner for decarbonization of global operations

APM Terminals and SANY Marine have formalized a Master Framework Agreement concerning the future provision of battery-electric terminal tractors to APM Terminals, according to the company's release.

This agreement marks a significant progression in APM Terminals' decarbonization strategy.

The terms of the agreement stipulate the replacement of approximately 500 diesel-powered terminal tractors across APM Terminals’ global network with battery-electric equivalents by 2030.

Olaf Gelhausen, COO of APM Terminals, stated, "APM Terminals is accelerating the decarbonisation of our operations through battery-electric equipment, renewable energy and energy efficiency. This agreement demonstrates our commitment to taking action, not just talking. Standardising our equipment and scaling battery-electric solutions across our terminals is central to our strategy to reach net zero."

Jeff Fu, CEO of Sany Marine, commented, "Securing this partnership with APM Terminals is a milestone for SANY Marine and industry. It is our largest global electric terminal truck order to date, and we are proud to support APM Terminals with comprehensive, low-carbon solutions that enable faster progress towards fully decarbonised terminal operations."

The signing ceremony took place in Zhuhai, China, with Grant Morrison, Head of Global Asset Category Management at APM Terminals, and Jeff Fu in attendance.

Morrison noted, "The multi-year agreement builds on the 2024 Strategic Supplier Council hosted by APM Terminals, which highlighted our goal of creating win-win partnerships. The agreement exemplifies this vision by moving from a traditional capital expenditure (CapEx) model to a full-cycle partnership. This provides end-to-end support for the operation, maintenance and optimisation of the equipment throughout its lifespan."

This partnership also underscores the role of the Zero Emission Port Alliance, co-founded by APM Terminals in December 2023.

Gelhausen added, "Over the last two years, we’ve not only seen major technological advancements, but also significant improvements in the cost-effectiveness of battery-electric equipment. This progress benefits the entire industry and makes our net zero goal increasingly achievable. I’m optimistic about the steps we’re taking – and the momentum we’re building. This is not only important for us in APM Terminals, but to the entire industry’s ability to decarbonise via this technology. This makes me very encouraged about our targets and the steps we’re taking."

APM Terminals is a global port operating company and a unit of Maersk's Transport and Logistics division. Established in 2001, it manages container terminals and provides integrated cargo and inland services across 60 facilities in 30 countries on five continents as of April 2024. The company aims to be fully net-zero by 2040 and reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 65% by 2030 compared to 2022.

Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (SANY) is a Chinese multinational heavy equipment manufacturing company based in Changsha, Hunan. Founded in 1989, SANY is recognized as the world's third-largest heavy equipment manufacturer, with a global presence and manufacturing facilities in numerous countries.