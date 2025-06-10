  1. Home
2025 June 10   14:08

shipbuilding

Skarv Shipping expands order to five zero-carbon vessels with Berg Propulsion

Skarv Shipping Solutions has increased its order for ‘zero carbon project carriers’ from Shandong Huanghai Shipbuilding Co. Ltd to five vessels, reinforcing its investment in Berg Propulsion technology designed to deliver optimal efficiency, irrespective of power source, according to Berg's release.

Bergen-based Skarv, a joint venture formed by Peak CSL Group and Grieg Edge to develop sustainable short-sea shipping, specified inline ammonia-ready engines for the initial four 7,000 dwt ships, with the first ship due delivery in Q4 2025, followed by three more through 2026.

The fifth vessel, due delivery in the second half of 2027, will feature DF ammonia/MGO capability. In all cases, vessel performance will rely on integrated control and propulsion technology from Berg, which is designed to work with a range of alternative marine fuels and green energy sources.  

Berg collaborated closely with Skarv and ship designer LMG Marin to develop a propulsion solution for the 108-meter vessels.

The system’s efficiency has been verified in model tests at SINTEF, Norway’s independent research organization.

“We have worked closely with LMG Marin, Berg and Shandong Huangdai Shipbuilding to secure efficiencies in every detail of these ships,” said Jan Øivind Svardal, CEO, Skarv. “As well as serving shipping’s decarbonisation agenda, we are confident that these high performance and adaptable carriers will attract charters from project cargo customers who expect the most cost efficient decarbonisation.”  

Each ship will feature a single screw controllable pitch installation from Berg with a large propeller diameter and high system torque capability, optimized for hull, power, speed, and ice class, as well as thrusters. Berg’s control, power distribution, and energy management system integrates the main engine, battery, and shore power sources to optimize vessel efficiency.

“The zero carbon carrier will be far more climate-friendly than what we see in Europe’s short-sea market today, with a very low fuel consumption,” said Svardal. “It is not what we imagine is the final climate solution for shipping, but it is a giant step in the right direction.”

The package includes electric motors with permanent magnet technology and Berg’s MPC800 Control System, providing continuous dynamic optimization of propeller rpm, pitch, and vessel speed. It is designed to integrate larger batteries and fuel cells in the future. The system incorporates dual DC-Hubs from The Switch, which control propulsion motors, batteries, and the inverter for the main switchboard, delivering variable speed capability to optimize genset energy use.

“The results from SINTEF verified how Berg technology future-proofs ships for efficiency independent of the power and fuel sources by reducing energy consumption dynamically and adaptively on an integrated basis,” said Mattias Hansson, Senior Global Sales Manager, Berg Propulsion. “We are therefore delighted that the owner has returned to place a fifth order in this innovative ship series.  “This is an outstanding example of what can be achieved by ship, main propulsion and electrical systems when a shipowner, a ship designer, a shipyard and an equipment and system integrator work together in the early design phase to prioritize performance and sustainability.” 

Skarv Shipping Solutions is a Norwegian joint venture between Peak CSL Group and Grieg Edge, based in Bergen, Norway.

Berg Propulsion is a Swedish company specializing in propulsion technologies, electrical integration, and energy efficiency solutions for commercial and naval vessels. It designs and manufactures controllable-pitch and fixed-pitch propellers, azimuth thrusters, transverse thrusters, and vessel control systems.

Shandong Huanghai Shipbuilding Co. Ltd is a Chinese shipyard based in Rongcheng City, Shandong Province. It specializes in constructing multipurpose vessels, passenger ferries, and other commercial ships. 

