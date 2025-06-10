U.S. House approves legislation to bolster maritime supply chain and enhance TVA transparency

The U.S. House of Representatives approved nine pieces of legislation aimed at reinforcing the nation's supply chain and maritime sector, alongside increasing operational transparency and accountability at the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), according to the U.S. House of Representatives's release.

"I want to thank the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Members and the other Members of Congress who sponsored these bills for their leadership and work in addressing these critical issues," stated T&I Committee Chairman Sam Graves (R-MO).

Chairman Graves highlighted specific bills: those by Congressmen Rouzer and Calvert, which are designed to strengthen the supply chain and mitigate foreign influence at U.S. ports from entities including China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran; Representative McDowell’s bill, which will enhance the Coast Guard’s capabilities against drug trafficking and improve opioid overdose response; Congressman Burchett’s legislation, which will increase TVA transparency by mandating public access to its board meetings and decision-making processes; and Congressman Balderson’s bill, ensuring that imported compressed gas cylinders adhere to U.S. safety standards.

He also mentioned Congressman Donalds’ measure, honoring Frederick Douglass.

Graves expressed anticipation for Senate action on these "common-sense bills to improve the maritime transportation sector, increase transparency, and ensure the safe transportation of hazardous materials.”

Ranking Member Larsen commented on the package of T&I bills, noting that they "support families, create good-paying jobs and invest in resilient infrastructure."

This includes Ranking Member Salud Carbajal’s bill to increase cargo carried by American ships, Representative Lauren Underwood’s bill to ensure access to baby changing tables on Amtrak trains, and Representative Scott Peters’ bill to improve cross-border water infrastructure.

Larsen urged the Senate to adopt these measures, which "support safer, cleaner, greener and more accessible infrastructure.”

Key measures passed include:

-H.R. 2390, the Maritime Supply Chain Security Act (Rep. David Rouzer, R-NC), which clarifies that Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) funds can be used to replace port crane hardware and software of Chinese origin.

-H.R. 252, the Secure Our Ports Act of 2025 (Rep. Ken Calvert, R-CA), which prohibits certain foreign entities, including state-owned enterprises from China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, from engaging in contracts for U.S. port facility ownership, leasing, or operation subject to security plans.

-H.R. 2351 (Rep. Addison McDowell, R-NC), directing the Commandant of the Coast Guard to update policy regarding drug overdose treatment and strengthening the U.S. Coast Guard’s (USCG) ability to address drug trafficking, including cases involving unmanned vessels and hidden drugs. It also requires an update to USCG policy for opioid overdose response on bases and in operational environments.

-H.R. 2035, the American Cargo for American Ships Act (Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-CA), a bipartisan bill requiring 100 percent of cargo procured, furnished, or financed by the Department of Transportation to be transported on U.S.-owned, privately-operated commercial vessels.

-H.R. 1373, the Tennessee Valley Authority Transparency Act of 2025 (Rep. Tim Burchett, R-TN), a bipartisan bill increasing transparency by requiring open public meetings for the TVA board of directors and its committees.

-H.R. 1182, Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvements Act (Rep. Troy Balderson, R-OH), which directs the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to enact regulations ensuring foreign-manufactured compressed gas cylinders meet U.S. Department of Transportation safety specifications.

-H.R. 248, the Baby Changing on Board Act (Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-IL), a bipartisan bill requiring Amtrak to install baby changing tables in all Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-accessible bathrooms on Amtrak-owned cars.

-H.R. 1948 (Rep. Scott Peters, D-CA), a bipartisan bill authorizing the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) to accept funds for wastewater treatment and flood control works.

-H. Res. 137, Designating the House Press Gallery…as the “Frederick Douglass Press Gallery” (Rep. Byron Donalds, R-FL), a bipartisan bill to redesignate the House Press Gallery in the U.S. Capitol in honor of Frederick Douglass.

Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is a federally owned electric utility corporation in the United States. Its initial purpose was to address various issues in the Tennessee Valley, including flood control, navigation, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing, and regional economic development. The TVA serves over 10 million people across all of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, and Virginia. Although it is federally owned, it operates similarly to a private for-profit company and does not receive taxpayer funding. All its functions are overseen by a nine-member Board of Directors, appointed by the President with Senate consent.