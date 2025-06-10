  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Georgia Ports welcomes new Moran tugs to Port of Brunswick

2025 June 10   15:24

ports

Georgia Ports welcomes new Moran tugs to Port of Brunswick

Moran Towing Company has added a new tugboat, the Shiney V. Moran, to its fleet at the Port of Brunswick, according to Georgia Ports Authority's release.

This vessel joins the Diane Moran, bolstering the company’s support for Brunswick ship operations. In 2024, the Georgia Ports Authority's (GPA) Brunswick terminals managed 733 vessel calls, comprising 614 from Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, 89 breakbulk carriers, and 30 bulk cargo ships.

Vessel docking operations in Brunswick are conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.  

Griff Lynch, Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO, stated, "These more powerful tugboats help prepare Colonels Island to better accommodate the 10,000-vehicle vessels expected to serve the U.S. East Coast. Moran’s growth complements our investments in vehicle storage, auto processing capability and a future fourth berth for Roll-on/Roll-off vessels."  

The two new tugs are designed to assist the Port of Brunswick in handling larger ships, while also enhancing safety and efficiency for current port operations.

Both tugs are equipped with 5,100-horsepower engines, providing over 60 metric tons of pull.

Moran Towing Company also operates the Ann Moran, a 3,000-horsepower tug, in Brunswick.  

Joe Myatt, Moran general manager, commented, "The arrival of these tugs marks a strategic step forward in our support of Brunswick’s continued growth. Their enhanced horsepower, firefighting capabilities, and escort functionalities will help us meet the needs of our growing port. These assets will directly contribute to safer, more efficient operations for the port and our partners."  

Bruce Fendig, president of the Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, also acknowledged the additions. "Our Brunswick tugboat operators are key partners in serving maritime trade," Fendig said. "These new tugboats enhance the safety of maneuvering vessels through the harbor and berthing at the docks."  

The Georgia Ports Authority has been operating for 80 years. Its ports and inland terminals contribute significantly to Georgia’s economy by supporting over 609,000 jobs annually, generating $40 billion in income, $171 billion in revenue, and $5.3 billion in state and local taxes. In the last decade, GPA has invested $3.2 billion in infrastructure and anticipates investing $4.5 billion more in the next ten years as part of its port master plan.

Moran Towing Company is a marine transportation and harbor services provider that has been operating for over 160 years. 

Topics:

ports

tugboats

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:17

Damen delivers two CF 3850 vessels to Fast Lines Belgium

17:34

Wison New Energies and SUPCON Technology sign strategic cooperation agreement

17:12

Cavotec secures EUR 1.55 mnl shore power order for Port of Antwerp-Bruges

16:47

HD KSOE secures US$1.76 bln order for eight container ships

15:54

Port of Brisbane launches Vision 2060

14:53

U.S. House approves legislation to bolster maritime supply chain and enhance TVA transparency

14:08

Skarv Shipping expands order to five zero-carbon vessels with Berg Propulsion

13:39

APM Terminals and SANY Marine partner for decarbonization of global operations

13:21

Port of Gothenburg signs SEK 129 million contract for transformer station to support shore power

12:44

NH3 Clean Energy, Pilbara Ports and Oceania Marine Energy sign JDA for ammonia bunkering by 2030

12:13

Samsung Heavy Industries starts construction of FLNG vessel for Cedar LNG Project in Kitimat

11:46

MOL Chemical Tankers delivers Fairchem Pinnacle

10:28

Kuehne + Nagel, P&O Ferries and Renault Trucks complete first heavy-duty e‑truck crossing of English Channel

09:59

IMO regulators and industry ramp up funding for net-zero shipping

2025 June 9

18:00

Chinese operator takes delivery of Yangtze River Explorer luxury cruise ship

17:26

Hanwha Ocean and DNV sign MOU for fuel tank technology collaboration

16:57

Royal Caribbean Group renews OceanScope collaboration for four more years

16:45

International Energy Agency unveils global LNG capacity tracker amid record project wave

16:01

Subsea7 wins Shell contract for Aphrodite gas project offshore Trinidad and Tobago

15:33

Tehran and Tashkent agree to facilitate Uzbek investment in Shahid Rajaee Port

15:13

Suez Canal Economic Zone welcomes cruise ship AROYA with 2,351 tourists

14:43

Norne and Port of Aalborg sign 30-year exclusive agreement, secure EU CEF grant to build CO2 hub

14:22

CMA CGM Group takes delivery of 24,000 TEU container vessel "CMA CGM Saint Germain"

13:59

Singapore-flagged Wan Hai 503 container ship catches fire near India, four crew missing

13:42

Yinson GreenTech and RMS sign LOI to advance marine electrification in Singapore

13:12

Viking Line unveils Helios, the world’s largest fully electric passenger-car ferry concept

12:41

Sanmar delivers advanced tug BOSS to Buksér og Berging

12:15

UN ocean conference officially opens in Nice, France

11:51

Eni and YPF sign agreement to join Argentina LNG project

11:14

Australian Maritime Safety Authority releases 2024 Maritime Labour Convention annual report

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news