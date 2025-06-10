Georgia Ports welcomes new Moran tugs to Port of Brunswick

Moran Towing Company has added a new tugboat, the Shiney V. Moran, to its fleet at the Port of Brunswick, according to Georgia Ports Authority's release.

This vessel joins the Diane Moran, bolstering the company’s support for Brunswick ship operations. In 2024, the Georgia Ports Authority's (GPA) Brunswick terminals managed 733 vessel calls, comprising 614 from Roll-on/Roll-off vessels, 89 breakbulk carriers, and 30 bulk cargo ships.

Vessel docking operations in Brunswick are conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Griff Lynch, Georgia Ports Authority President and CEO, stated, "These more powerful tugboats help prepare Colonels Island to better accommodate the 10,000-vehicle vessels expected to serve the U.S. East Coast. Moran’s growth complements our investments in vehicle storage, auto processing capability and a future fourth berth for Roll-on/Roll-off vessels."

The two new tugs are designed to assist the Port of Brunswick in handling larger ships, while also enhancing safety and efficiency for current port operations.

Both tugs are equipped with 5,100-horsepower engines, providing over 60 metric tons of pull.

Moran Towing Company also operates the Ann Moran, a 3,000-horsepower tug, in Brunswick.

Joe Myatt, Moran general manager, commented, "The arrival of these tugs marks a strategic step forward in our support of Brunswick’s continued growth. Their enhanced horsepower, firefighting capabilities, and escort functionalities will help us meet the needs of our growing port. These assets will directly contribute to safer, more efficient operations for the port and our partners."

Bruce Fendig, president of the Brunswick Bar Pilots Association, also acknowledged the additions. "Our Brunswick tugboat operators are key partners in serving maritime trade," Fendig said. "These new tugboats enhance the safety of maneuvering vessels through the harbor and berthing at the docks."

The Georgia Ports Authority has been operating for 80 years. Its ports and inland terminals contribute significantly to Georgia’s economy by supporting over 609,000 jobs annually, generating $40 billion in income, $171 billion in revenue, and $5.3 billion in state and local taxes. In the last decade, GPA has invested $3.2 billion in infrastructure and anticipates investing $4.5 billion more in the next ten years as part of its port master plan.

Moran Towing Company is a marine transportation and harbor services provider that has been operating for over 160 years.