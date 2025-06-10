Port of Brisbane launches Vision 2060

The Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) announced the launch of Vision 2060, a roadmap aimed at strengthening Queensland’s economy, future-proofing trade, and transitioning to a sustainable and efficient port, according to the company's release.

Developed with input from industry, government, and community partners, and supported by research, Vision 2060 outlines strategies to drive economic growth while prioritizing innovation and environmental stewardship.

Neil Stephens, PBPL CEO, stated, “The way we trade and move goods is evolving, and Vision 2060 positions the Port of Brisbane to be at the forefront of that change.”

By 2060, Queensland’s population is projected to reach 8.3 million, with container trade expected to triple and cruise passenger volumes to more than quadruple.

Energy demand could increase ten-fold as the port community seeks to decarbonize.

The roadmap focuses on three key areas: seamless connectivity through an integrated logistics ecosystem, clean energy via renewable solutions like solar, wind, and hydrogen to achieve net zero emissions, and designing for future generations with resilient infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and sustainable growth.

Stephens emphasized, “This is an opportunity to create a port that is cleaner, smarter and more connected, that will drive Queensland’s continued prosperity for generations to come.”

Modelling from Deloitte Access Economics indicates that by 2060, the port and its supply chain could contribute $25 billion in economic value to Queensland and support 125,000 jobs.

Stephens noted, “Our vision goes beyond business as usual. Ultimately, this is about ensuring Brisbane’s port of the future is driven by seamless connectivity, powered by clean energy and designed for future generations.”

The plan includes an enhanced Brisbane International Cruise Terminal to support Queensland’s cruise industry.

Stephens said, “Queenslanders and Australians are passionate about cruise. We know the demand is there for more cruising and we believe additional capacity at the BICT will help Brisbane become the national capital for cruising in the decades to come.”

Vision 2060 outlines initiatives such as dedicated freight road and rail connections, integrated regional logistics hubs, autonomous zero-emission road corridors, channel capacity upgrades, cruise terminal expansion, electrified port operations, renewable energy generation, low-carbon fuel infrastructure, AI-enabled cargo coordination, workforce development, climate-resilient infrastructure, vertical warehousing, enhanced security, waste-to-energy solutions, and coastal resilience and biodiversity protection.

Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) is the operator of the Port of Brisbane, a key trade gateway in Queensland, Australia. It manages port operations, infrastructure development, and logistics to support trade and economic growth.