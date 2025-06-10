HD KSOE secures US$1.76 bln order for eight container ships

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE) announced on Tuesday that it has secured a 2.4 trillion-won (US$1.76 billion) contract to construct eight container ships for an Asian shipping company, with delivery scheduled by 2028.

The vessels, each with a capacity of 15,900 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), will be built at the Ulsan shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., located 308 kilometers southeast of Seoul, according to a press release from HD KSOE.

These container ships will feature liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel engines, allowing them to operate on both LNG and conventional marine fuel.

The company highlighted the growing demand for such vessels, stating, "With stricter environmental regulations on maritime emissions, shipping companies are placing more orders for eco-friendly, fuel-efficient vessels. HD KSOE will lead the decarbonization of the oceans with its differentiated green shipbuilding technologies."

This order adds to HD KSOE’s portfolio, which has seen significant activity in 2025. Earlier this year, the company secured contracts worth 2.5 trillion won for 22 container ships from clients in Asia and Oceania, and a 3.72 trillion-won deal for 12 LNG-powered container ships for a European client, potentially France’s CMA CGM.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD KSOE), a subholding company of HD Hyundai, is a major player in the global shipbuilding industry. Based in Seongnam, South Korea, HD KSOE operates through three affiliates: HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. The company specializes in constructing a wide range of vessels, including container ships, crude oil carriers, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, as well as offshore structures and green energy solutions like solar modules. In 2025, HD KSOE set an order target of $18.12 billion, a 34% increase from the previous year’s $13.5 billion, focusing on eco-friendly and high-value vessels. The company has achieved significant order volumes, securing contracts for 144 ships worth $16.2 billion in 2024, surpassing its annual target.