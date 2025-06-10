  1. Home
2025 June 10   17:12

ports

Cavotec secures EUR 1.55 mnl shore power order for Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Cavotec has secured a shore power order from Equans for the Port of Antwerp-Bruges in Belgium, valued at approximately EUR 1.55 million, according to the company's release.

This system is designed to contribute to reduced emissions and support compliance with international environmental regulations.  

The project, which receives co-funding from the European Union, will enable cruise vessels calling at the terminal to connect to shore-side electricity.

This functionality allows ships to deactivate their onboard generators, thereby reducing emissions while berthed.

As part of the agreement, Cavotec will also provide maintenance services for the equipment over a five-year period.

Delivery of the system is anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.  

David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, stated, "This order reinforces our strong position in the shore power market for cruise applications and highlights the trust customers place in our technology as ports accelerate their transition to clean operations."

He added that the agreement "also further strengthens Cavotec's position as a leading supplier of shore power solutions for the cruise sector and supports ongoing efforts to decarbonise the maritime industry." 

Cavotec is a global cleantech company, founded in 1974 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland. It specializes in designing and delivering advanced connection and electrification solutions aimed at decarbonizing ports and industrial applications.

Equans is a global leader in multi-technical services, operating in high-growth markets such as energy, services, and construction. Equans was created in 2021 as an autonomous entity within ENGIE, and in 2022, Bouygues completed its acquisition of Equans.

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is Europe's second-largest port. The port connects to over 800 destinations globally and is a significant economic driver, aiming for climate neutrality by 2050 through initiatives like introducing hydrogen-powered tugboats and expanding shore power facilities.

