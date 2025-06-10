Wison New Energies and SUPCON Technology sign strategic cooperation agreement

Wison New Energies (WNE) and SUPCON Technology have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to advance intelligent solutions for Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and low-carbon Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) systems, according to Wison's release.

The collaboration will integrate SUPCON’s AI and industrial robotics technologies into WNE’s FLNG and FPSO platforms to enable autonomous facility operations.

The partnership aims to embed an “intelligent core” into WNE’s systems, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting global energy innovation.

Specific details on project timelines, investment, or deployment locations were not disclosed in the announcement.

Wison New Energies, formerly Wison Offshore & Marine, is a China-based provider of clean energy services, specializing in Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) solutions. In 2024, Wison launched China’s first large-scale FLNG unit, “NGUYA FLNG,” for Eni’s Congo LNG project, with a capacity of 2.4 million tons per year. The company has also secured approvals for low-emission FPSO designs, targeting a 40% carbon footprint reduction. In 2025, Wison faced U.S. sanctions risks due to prior involvement with Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 project but has since ceased Russian operations and sold its Zhoushan yard to a state-owned entity.

SUPCON Technology, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Hangzhou, China, is a global provider of industrial automation solutions. The company specializes in process automation, control systems, and software for industries including oil and gas, petrochemicals, and energy. SUPCON’s portfolio includes AI-powered automation, real-time data acquisition, and industrial robotics, with applications in smart manufacturing and digital transformation.