Damen delivers two CF 3850 vessels to Fast Lines Belgium

On May 30, the second of three Damen Combi Freighters (CF) 3850 was launched in China for Fast Lines Belgium, following the first vessel's launch on May 19, according to the company's release.

A contract for two vessels was signed in October 2023, with Fast Lines exercising an option for a third vessel last year.

These CF vessels represent the first newbuilds to be integrated into the Fast Lines fleet.

The CF 3850 design prioritizes fuel efficiency and crew comfort.

The design also allows for client-specific adaptations, which for Fast Lines includes the installation of a harbor generator and an enlarged shore power connection.

This feature will enable the CF 3850 vessels to connect to electrical power in ports as infrastructure expands, thereby mitigating noise and emissions during port stays, which are frequent in the short sea sector.

Furthermore, Fast Lines opted to increase crane capacity on the vessels to reduce manual handling for crews and modified the ship's layout for enhanced crane accessibility to storage spaces.

The integration of Damen Triton, an IoT solution that collects data from thousands of onboard sensors, was another significant benefit, supporting informed decision-making and operational efficiency.

Catrien Scheers, Chair of Fast Lines Belgium, stated, "The Damen vessel stands out in the market. It is both fuel efficient and smart. With the Triton system on board, we will be able to demonstrate fuel efficiency to our clients in real time. On top of that, Damen is a company with a long track record. And, they are building standard ships, which offers considerable added value. As well as speeding up the construction process, building in series is a way to boost efficiency for the industry. Together, we are building vessels for the future."

The CF 3850 vessels are under construction at the Damen Yichang Shipyard in China. Damen maintains cargo vessel construction facilities in both China and Vietnam to meet market demand.

In adherence to Fast Lines' family tradition, the new CF 3850 vessels will be named Fast Olivia, Fast Anna Sofia, and Fast Gilles, honoring members of the third generation. Current fleet vessels include Fast Sim, Fast Herman, Fast Jef, and Fast Sus, named after founders and grandchildren.

Damen Shipyards Group is an international shipbuilding company with a long track record in the industry. It designs and constructs a variety of vessels, including cargo vessels, at shipyards located in countries such as China and Vietnam.

Fast Lines Belgium is a family-owned total logistics company headquartered in Belgium, with operational presence in the UK, Republic of Ireland, and Poland. The company focuses on sustainability, which encompasses safety and crew welfare, in its operations.