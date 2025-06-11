  1. Home
2025 June 11   09:59

accident

INTERCARGO: bulk carrier losses decline while maritime attacks threaten crew safety

INTERCARGO, the International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners, today released its Bulk Carrier Casualty Report 2025, highlighting steady improvements in safety alongside growing security threats at sea.  

The report records the loss of 20 bulk carriers (10,000 dwt and above) between 2015 and 2024, resulting in 89 seafarer fatalities.

Groundings account for 45 % of vessel losses, while cargo liquefaction remains the deadliest hazard, responsible for 55 deaths—over 60 % of the total.

Cargo shifting, distinct from liquefaction, caused two vessel losses and 12 fatalities.  

Although there was only one operational loss in 2024, the year saw three separate attacks on bulk carriers—Rubymar, True Confidence and Tutor—in the Red Sea.

These attacks involved missiles, drones or uncrewed surface vessels and resulted in four seafarer deaths.  

John Xylas, Chairman of INTERCARGO, said: “The dry bulk sector should take pride in the improved safety performance reflected in this year’s report. But the unacceptable attacks on merchant ships in 2024 have reminded us that safety today extends beyond seamanship and regulatory compliance; it is fundamentally about protecting human life. Seafarers must never be placed in harm’s way for simply doing their jobs.”  

The report notes that bulk carrier losses now average just two per year, with fatalities per casualty declining over successive decades.

These improvements are attributed to enhanced ship design, crew training and regulatory frameworks.

However, INTERCARGO emphasises persistent risks around undeclared cargoes, navigational errors and delays in accident‑investigation reporting.

The average time for flag States to submit investigation reports to the IMO GISIS database remains over two years, limiting industry learning and timely corrective action.  

With more than 12,500 bulk carriers operating globally and demand for dry cargo continuing to rise, INTERCARGO calls for a collective commitment to zero loss of life and ships.

The association pledged to work with members, regulators and stakeholders to achieve this goal while urging swift action to protect seafarers in high‑risk zones. 

The International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners, founded in 1979, represents owners and operators of dry bulk vessels, including handysize, supramax, panamax and capesize classes. Its members collectively manage more than 60 % of the global dry bulk fleet. INTERCARGO promotes safe, cost‑effective bulk transport through benchmarking, publications, technical guidance and policy advocacy at international forums such as IMO and environmental agencies.

