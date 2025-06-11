  1. Home
2025 June 11   11:29

shipping

Asyad Group delivers 204 t generator to Petroleum Development Oman

Asyad Group has successfully transported a 204‑ton generator for Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) from Antwerp Port in Belgium to Duqm Port in Oman, according to the company's release.

The operation involved comprehensive end‑to‑end management, including shipment, coordination with Duqm Port, and safe off‑loading, executed in compliance with international safety and quality standards.  

Juma Al Maskari, Asyad Logistics Director, said: “At Asyad, we are committed to excellence in delivering large‑scale logistics projects. Our success in this endeavor demonstrates our ability to provide integrated logistics solutions tailored to the needs of our partners in vital sectors. Such landmark projects strengthen our readiness to contribute to major national initiatives and solidify Oman’s standing as a leading logistics hub regionally and globally.” 

The project underscores Asyad’s capabilities in handling oversized cargo and bolsters its role in supporting Oman’s industrial growth and energy sector.

With its modern logistics infrastructure and strategically located hubs across ports and industrial zones, Asyad enables partners to scale operations and accelerate regional expansion. 

Asyad Group is a state‑owned integrated logistics provider offering port operations (Salalah, Sohar, Duqm), maritime shipping, free zones, dry dock, and logistics services. It operates a fleet of approximately 80 vessels and manages two free zones—Sohar and Salalah.

Petroleum Development Oman is the flagship oil and gas exploration and production company in Oman, owned by the government. 

