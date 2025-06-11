  1. Home
2025 June 11   12:24

ports

RWE awards two long‑term Nordseecluster contracts to Clarkson Port Services

RWE Offshore Wind has awarded two long-term agreements to Clarkson Port Services to support operations and maintenance at the Nordseecluster offshore wind project, which is currently under construction off the German coast, according to the company's release.

The Dutch division of Clarkson Port Services will build a new 1,700 m² warehouse facility with adjoining office space in the Beatrixhaven area of the Eemshaven port.

Construction is to begin this summer, with completion expected in spring 2026, after which RWE will assume a long-term lease on the building for its operations team.

In parallel, Clarkson Port Services has signed an exclusive 10-year service agreement covering a broad range of logistics and port services for the Nordseecluster project.  

Wim Schouwenaar, managing director of Clarkson Port Services in the Netherlands, commented: “This is a major milestone… We are proud to be recognised as a trusted local partner of RWE … We will support our client during the lifetime of the wind farms by building a brand‑new warehouse facility as well as delivering our services when Nordseecluster starts generating power”.

RWE operations manager Derk Niklas Janssen said the warehouse “will meet the needs of our Nordseecluster operations and maintenance team,” adding that Nordseecluster, with an overall capacity of around 1.6 GW, is the largest wind project being built off the German coast.

Nordseecluster is located approximately 50 km north of the island of Juist and has a capacity of 1.6 GW—enough to power the equivalent of 1.6 million German households.

It is being built in two phases: Nordseecluster A will have 660 MW connected to the grid by the beginning of 2027, and Nordseecluster B will add 900 MW and start commercial operation in early 2029.

The project is a joint venture between RWE (51 %) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49 %), with RWE responsible for construction and operations throughout the lifecycle. 

A subsidiary of German energy firm RWE, RWE Offshore Wind specializes in developing, constructing and operating offshore wind farms. With over 20 years of experience in offshore wind, RWE is currently implementing multiple projects including Sofia (UK), Thor (Denmark), OranjeWind (Netherlands), and Nordseecluster (Germany).

Clarkson Port Services offers logistics, port agency, terminal handling and related services. Its Dutch division will build and operate a new warehouse facility in Eemshaven under long-term agreements with RWE. 

