2025 June 11   12:50

shipbuilding

Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid propulsion for four Vertom 10,700 DWT vessels

Technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted to provide an integrated hybrid propulsion solution for four new 10,700 DWT geared tween decker vessels being built for the Dutch ship owner and maritime service provider Vertom Group, according to the company's release.

The system combines the Wärtsilä 25 medium‑speed 4‑stroke engine with a hybrid drivetrain featuring PTO/PTI/PTH to optimise propulsion efficiency and enable battery-only sailing modes.

The order, booked in Q1 2025, forms part of Vertom’s ongoing fleet renewal and sustainability strategy.  

Wärtsilä's scope includes the Wärtsilä 25 engine, NOₓ reducer, gearbox, controllable pitch propeller (CPP), transverse thruster, and the Wärtsilä ProTouch remote propulsion control system.

EcoControl will further optimise fuel consumption by adjusting propeller pitch and engine load based on draught and external conditions.

Luuk Hijlkema, Senior Sales Manager Benelux at Wärtsilä Marine, highlighted the environmental benefits and efficiency gains, while Thomas van Meerkerk of Vertom praised the economic viability and carbon-reduction focus.  

Groot Ship Design has developed the vessel concept, and construction is underway at Chowgule Shipyards in India.

Eekels Technology is leading system integration and supporting performance optimisation.

Ulco Hoekstra of Eekels confirmed the effectiveness of this collaboration.

Equipment delivery is scheduled for 2026, with vessel delivery expected in 2027 and 2028. The ships will serve the Europe Caribbean Line in partnership with Vertraco Shipping. 

Wärtsilä Corporation is a publicly listed Finnish technology group (Nasdaq Helsinki) specialising in marine and energy lifecycle solutions. With about 17,800 employees across 280 locations in 79 countries, the company posted €6.0 billion in net sales in 2023.

Vertom Group is a Dutch ship owner and maritime services provider undertaking a fleet renewal programme. It is commissioning four hybrid tween decker vessels to enhance efficiency and reduce carbon footprint.

