2025 June 11   14:59

shipping

Scandlines to convert two Fehmarn Belt ferries to plug‑in hybrids

Scandlines is investing more than EUR 31 million to convert two 1997-built ferries operating on the Puttgarden–Rødby route into plug‑in hybrids, aiming to cut CO₂e emissions by up to 80 per cent.

The retrofit includes installing 5 MWh battery systems on each ferry, equipping charging infrastructure on board and at both Puttgarden and Rødby terminals, and powering crossings primarily with renewable electricity.  

The company has signed a contract with Western Shiprepair in Lithuania, part of BLRT Repair Yards, to carry out the conversion.

Work on the first ferry is slated to begin at the end of August 2025, followed by the second in December 2025, with both expected to be completed in early 2026.  

Scandlines COO Michael Guldmann Petersen said: “It’s about more than just technology – it’s about responsibility. As a ferry company operating daily in one of the world’s most sensitive waters, we have a special obligation to protect the marine environment we operate in”.

He added that charging the batteries in 12 minutes to at least 80 per cent of the energy needed for a crossing will significantly strengthen competitiveness.  

Ingrida Streckienė, Director of Western Shiprepair | BLRT Repair Yards, commented: “The conversion … is a significant step forward, not just for Scandlines’ ambitious sustainability goals, but for the entire ferry industry.” 

The project is being supported by the German Ministry of Transport’s Sustainable Modernisation programme, which will cover up to 40 per cent of the conversion cost, according to Shippax's release.

This initiative forms part of Scandlines’ strategy to operate the Puttgarden–Rødby route with zero direct emissions by 2030 and become a direct emission‑free company by 2040. Since 2013 the company has invested EUR 380 million in emissions-reducing technologies, including hybrid ferries, rotor sails, efficient thrusters and algae‑repellent silicone paint.

Scandlines is a Danish‑German ferry operator founded in 1998, jointly owned by First Sentier Investors, 3i and Hermes. It runs services across the Baltic Sea, including the Puttgarden–Rødby and Rostock–Gedser routes. The company operates the world’s largest fleet of hybrid ferries, carrying approximately 6.4 million passengers, 1.6 million cars and 700,000 freight units in 2024. Revenue was EUR 466 million in 2023, with an operating income of EUR 134 million.  

Western Shiprepair is part of BLRT Repair Yards, which operates ship repair facilities across the Baltic region, including Lithuania, Estonia and Finland. It specializes in repair, modernization and conversion services, supporting global shipping fleets and focusing on sustainable maritime solutions. 

Topics:

Scandlines

alternative fuels

ferry

