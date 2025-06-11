BC Ferries selects CMI Weihai to supply 4 hybrid-electric ferries

BC Ferries has appointed China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards (CMI Weihai) to construct four New Major Vessels (NMVs) following a global procurement process involving a public request for proposals, detailed bid assessments, international site inspections, and third‑party reference verification, according to the company's release.

Nicolas Jimenez, CEO of BC Ferries, stated that “CMI Weihai is a global leader in passenger ferry construction… the clear choice based on the overall strength of its bid, including its technical capabilities, high‑quality and safety standards… proven ability to deliver safe, reliable vessels on dependable timelines, and the overall cost and value it delivers for our customers…”.

CMI Weihai has a proven portfolio of building vessels for operators such as Stena RoRo, Grimaldi Lines, Marine Atlantic, Corsica Linea and Brittany Ferries, and its previous work with Marine Atlantic aligns with Transport Canada standards .

Ed Hooper, Head of Fleet Renewal at BC Ferries, noted that an on‑site BC Ferries team will oversee construction to ensure safety, quality and timely delivery. Evaluations focused on safety management, engineering capability, materials handling, production facilities, environmental protection and space for oversight personnel.

In the first ten years of service, BC Ferries anticipates investing over CAD 230 million locally on refits and scheduled maintenance for these NMVs, and more than CAD 1 billion over their 45‑year lifespans. These vessels are projected to generate around 17,200 job‑years, CAD 1.2 billion in wages and CAD 2.2 billion in GDP for British Columbia.

The NMVs will replace four aging vessels increasingly prone to mechanical failures. Built with diesel‑battery hybrid propulsion and designed for future full electric operation, the new vessels will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance fuel efficiency, cut underwater noise, and offer increased passenger and vehicle capacity.

The first NMVs are expected to enter service between 2029 and 2031, as part of BC Ferries’ plan to introduce 18 new vessels since 2016.

BC Ferries (British Columbia Ferry Services Inc.) is a public Canadian ferry operator and among the world’s largest. Since 2016, it has integrated 10 new vessels (including Salish and Island classes) and is standardizing its fleet across classes such as Major, Salish, Shuttle, and Island.

CMI Weihai is a subsidiary of the state‑owned China Merchants Group and a global leader in building passenger and vehicle ferries. Its portfolio includes vessels for Stena RoRo, Grimaldi Lines, Marine Atlantic, Corsica Linea, and Brittany Ferries.