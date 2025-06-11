ORLEN inaugurates Poland’s first offshore wind installation terminal in Świnoujście

ORLEN Neptun, a unit of the ORLEN Group, has formally opened Poland’s first offshore wind farm installation terminal in Świnoujście — one of the most advanced facilities of its kind in Europe, according to the company's release.

The strategic terminal will support ORLEN’s second-phase offshore wind projects and be accessible to third-party operators.

A long-term lease agreement has been signed with Ocean Winds, the Spanish‑French offshore wind consortium (a 50/50 joint venture between ENGIE and EDP Renewables), marking the terminal’s first major contract.

Under the deal, Ocean Winds will utilise the terminal from 2027 to support its 390–500 MW BC‑Wind offshore project, located roughly 150 nautical miles (about 228 km) offshore.

Key details of the terminal include:

-Designed for the largest installation vessels (jack‑up and heavy‑lift ships) for ~15 MW turbines

-Capabilities include unloading, stacking, ship‑loading of monopiles, towers, blades, nacelles, cables Infrastructure supports offshore substation topsides up to 24,000 tonnes

ORLEN Neptun will provide the hub for both its own projects (including Baltic East and other sites) and external ones in German, Swedish, and Danish waters.

Ireneusz Fąfara, CEO of ORLEN, said the terminal “lays the foundations for an entirely new, future‑ready sector … Offshore wind power will supply homes, businesses and transport with clean, reliable energy … Polish capital will play a major role with close to 50% participation”.

Janusz Bil, President of ORLEN Neptun, indicated its technical advancedness: “one of the region’s few installation ports capable of supporting projects that use next‑generation turbines with around 15 MW of capacity … interest … is already strong”.

Kacper Kostrzewa, Managing Director of Ocean Winds Poland, described BC‑Wind as “Ocean Winds’ first project in the Baltic Sea … a strong example of real engagement with the local supply chain”.

ORLEN (PKN ORLEN S.A.) is Poland’s largest fuel retailer and energy company, active across Central Europe. With annual sales to over 100 million customers, ORLEN operates refining, petrochemicals, retail, and energy generation.