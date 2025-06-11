China names Brands Hatch as first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

The China‑built world’s first Aframax product tanker equipped with wind-assisted propulsion was officially named Brands Hatch on June 11, 2025, at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS).

The 250 m × 44 m vessel, featuring three rigid WindWings over 37 m tall, was built for UK‑based owner Union Maritime Ltd (UML).

The tanker, classified as a long-range 2 (LR2) vessel, can carry over 800,000 barrels of crude oil.

Its wind propulsion system is expected to reduce fuel consumption by approximately 1,200 tonnes annually (about 4.5 tonnes daily), and cut carbon emissions by around 3,800–5,000 tonnes per year.

Sea trials have already begun, with delivery scheduled for mid‑June.

Upon delivery on June 16, the vessel will operate on European routes.

SWS, a unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, described Brands Hatch as “a step forward in sustainable shipbuilding technology”.

The WindWings system was developed by UK‑based BAR Technologies and manufactured by CM Energy Tech (CMET) in China.

The vessel is the first in a series of fourteen LR2 tankers under UML’s initiative to deploy wind‑assisted propulsion systems.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), has delivered nearly 60 Aframax tankers and has over 20 more on order.

Union Maritime Ltd (UML), headquartered in the UK, owns and operates over 100 vessels.

BAR Technologies is a UK maritime technology firm that designed the WindWings rigid sail system. It is supplying the wind‑propulsion solution for UML’s fleet and partners with CMET for manufacturing.