Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

Global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther has been commissioned by Los Angeles operator Catalina Express to design a new low‑emission, renewable‑diesel passenger ferry, according to the company's release.

The vessel will support the Port of Los Angeles’ US $31 million Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction (LA MER) project, funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Catalina Express received a US $15 million grant and will match it with a further US $15 million.

The 48‑metre (160‑foot) ferry will operate on the one‑hour route between Long Beach Port and Santa Catalina Island. It will carry up to 516 passengers across three decks at speeds of up to 37 knots, using renewable diesel (R‑99) and propelled by four EPA Tier 4‑compliant MTU 4000 series engines.

Each engine is designed to include a diesel particulate filter once certified by EPA, USCG and CARB under harbour‑craft regulations. The new vessel replaces three smaller Tier 2/Tier 3 ferries (six engines) and maintains fleet capacity while reducing emissions.

Passenger comfort features a resiliently mounted superstructure for reduced vibration and noise; amenities include two kiosks, protected luggage hold, 16 bicycle spaces, café‑style tables, accessible indoor and outdoor seating, and toilets.

Ride control is managed by Naiad Active T‑foil and interceptors. Main deck seats 198‑plus four wheelchairs with five bathrooms and a kiosk; mid‑deck provides VIP seating for 142, additional bathrooms, kiosk, and aft seating for 39; roof deck accommodates 137 passengers.

Construction will begin in July 2025 at Marine Group Boat Works in San Diego, with sea trials expected in 2027.

Greg Bombard, president and CEO of Catalina Express, noted the company’s 43‑year commitment to environmental compliance and thanked CARB and the Port of Los Angeles for enabling the vessel’s construction.

CARB Chair Liane Randolph said the project will help protect port‑side communities and advance clean marine technology.

Incat Crowther is a global digital shipbuilder based in Australia, specialising in custom-designed low‑ and zero‑emission ferries and workboats.

Catalina Express is a Los Angeles ferry operator serving Catalina Island. Founded over 43 years ago, it operates the high‑volume Long Beach–Santa Catalina route.