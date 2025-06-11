  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

2025 June 11   17:16

shipbuilding

Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

Global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther has been commissioned by Los Angeles operator Catalina Express to design a new low‑emission, renewable‑diesel passenger ferry, according to the company's release.

The vessel will support the Port of Los Angeles’ US $31 million Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction (LA MER) project, funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Catalina Express received a US $15 million grant and will match it with a further US $15 million.  

The 48‑metre (160‑foot) ferry will operate on the one‑hour route between Long Beach Port and Santa Catalina Island. It will carry up to 516 passengers across three decks at speeds of up to 37 knots, using renewable diesel (R‑99) and propelled by four EPA Tier 4‑compliant MTU 4000 series engines.

Each engine is designed to include a diesel particulate filter once certified by EPA, USCG and CARB under harbour‑craft regulations. The new vessel replaces three smaller Tier 2/Tier 3 ferries (six engines) and maintains fleet capacity while reducing emissions.  

Passenger comfort features a resiliently mounted superstructure for reduced vibration and noise; amenities include two kiosks, protected luggage hold, 16 bicycle spaces, café‑style tables, accessible indoor and outdoor seating, and toilets.

Ride control is managed by Naiad Active T‑foil and interceptors. Main deck seats 198‑plus four wheelchairs with five bathrooms and a kiosk; mid‑deck provides VIP seating for 142, additional bathrooms, kiosk, and aft seating for 39; roof deck accommodates 137 passengers.

Construction will begin in July 2025 at Marine Group Boat Works in San Diego, with sea trials expected in 2027.  

Greg Bombard, president and CEO of Catalina Express, noted the company’s 43‑year commitment to environmental compliance and thanked CARB and the Port of Los Angeles for enabling the vessel’s construction.

CARB Chair Liane Randolph said the project will help protect port‑side communities and advance clean marine technology.

Incat Crowther is a global digital shipbuilder based in Australia, specialising in custom-designed low‑ and zero‑emission ferries and workboats.

Catalina Express is a Los Angeles ferry operator serving Catalina Island. Founded over 43 years ago, it operates the high‑volume Long Beach–Santa Catalina route.

Topics:

shipbuilding

ferry

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Stena Line Ports Ventspils receives electric mobile harbor crane from Konecranes

16:43

China names Brands Hatch as first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

16:23

Panama Canal sees record container ship traffic in 2025

15:46

ORLEN inaugurates Poland’s first offshore wind installation terminal in Świnoujście

15:23

BC Ferries selects CMI Weihai to supply 4 hybrid-electric ferries

14:59

Scandlines to convert two Fehmarn Belt ferries to plug‑in hybrids

14:45

ADNOC L&S, Borouge sign $531 million logistics partnership

12:50

Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid propulsion for four Vertom 10,700 DWT vessels

12:24

RWE awards two long‑term Nordseecluster contracts to Clarkson Port Services

11:42

US introduces export licence requirement for ethane exports to China

11:29

Asyad Group delivers 204 t generator to Petroleum Development Oman

10:59

MSC proposes takeover of Damen Mangalia as yard restarts operations

09:59

INTERCARGO: bulk carrier losses decline while maritime attacks threaten crew safety

2025 June 10

18:17

Damen delivers two CF 3850 vessels to Fast Lines Belgium

17:34

Wison New Energies and SUPCON Technology sign strategic cooperation agreement

17:12

Cavotec secures EUR 1.55 mnl shore power order for Port of Antwerp-Bruges

16:47

HD KSOE secures US$1.76 bln order for eight container ships

15:54

Port of Brisbane launches Vision 2060

15:24

Georgia Ports welcomes new Moran tugs to Port of Brunswick

14:53

U.S. House approves legislation to bolster maritime supply chain and enhance TVA transparency

14:08

Skarv Shipping expands order to five zero-carbon vessels with Berg Propulsion

13:39

APM Terminals and SANY Marine partner for decarbonization of global operations

13:21

Port of Gothenburg signs SEK 129 million contract for transformer station to support shore power

12:44

NH3 Clean Energy, Pilbara Ports and Oceania Marine Energy sign JDA for ammonia bunkering by 2030

12:13

Samsung Heavy Industries starts construction of FLNG vessel for Cedar LNG Project in Kitimat

11:46

MOL Chemical Tankers delivers Fairchem Pinnacle

10:28

Kuehne + Nagel, P&O Ferries and Renault Trucks complete first heavy-duty e‑truck crossing of English Channel

09:59

IMO regulators and industry ramp up funding for net-zero shipping

2025 June 9

18:00

Chinese operator takes delivery of Yangtze River Explorer luxury cruise ship

17:26

Hanwha Ocean and DNV sign MOU for fuel tank technology collaboration

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news