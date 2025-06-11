Stena Line Ports Ventspils receives electric mobile harbor crane from Konecranes

Stena Line Ports Ventspils JSC has taken delivery of its first electric Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 Mobile Harbor Crane (eMHC) at the Port of Ventspils, Latvia, according to Konecranes's release.

The acquisition is part of the port’s initiative to enhance operational efficiency and reduce emissions through the adoption of energy-efficient equipment.

The Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7 eMHC is designed to handle various cargo types, including containers, general cargo, and heavy lifts, with a lifting capacity of up to 125 tons and a working radius of 51 meters.

The crane’s electric drive system is intended to lower energy consumption and reduce the port’s carbon footprint compared to diesel-powered alternatives.

Konecranes, the supplier of the eMHC, emphasized the crane’s role in promoting sustainable port operations.

“The delivery of this electric Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane to Stena Line Ports Ventspils marks an important step in supporting greener port operations in the Baltic region,” said a Konecranes spokesperson.

The Port of Ventspils, a major deep-water port on the Baltic Sea, handles up to 150,000 TEU and 1,500,000 tons of general cargo annually.

Stena Line Ports Ventspils operates a 28.4-hectare Ro-Ro terminal, servicing daily ferry routes to Nynäshamn, Sweden, and facilitating cargo movement across Eastern and Western trade routes.

Stena Line Ports Ventspils JSC is a subsidiary of Stena Line, a Swedish ferry operator founded in 1962 by Sten A. Olsson in Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates one of Europe’s largest ferry networks, with 44 vessels and 20 routes across Northern Europe, servicing Denmark, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Finland, and Sweden. Stena Line Ports Ventspils manages a modern Ro-Ro terminal at the Freeport of Ventspils, handling containers, general cargo, and heavy lifts. The terminal, acquired by Stena Line in 2021, has a capacity for 150,000 TEU and 1,500,000 tons of general cargo annually, with 120 reefer container connection points (expandable to 250) and a hoist lifting capacity of 100 tons.

Konecranes is a Finland-based global provider of lifting equipment and services, headquartered in Hyvinkää. Founded in 1994, the company specializes in manufacturing cranes, hoists, and port equipment, including mobile harbor cranes, for various industries. Konecranes operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 16,500 people.