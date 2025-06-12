APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

CATL and APM Terminals announced a strategic partnership to collaborate in the energy transition of the global logistics industry

Grant Morrison, head of APM Terminals global asset category management and Akin Li, executive president of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) overseas car business, signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of both parties. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Guangtong Liu, head of the procurement department at APM Terminals Shanghai, Rahul Aiah, head of the procurement department at APM Terminals Mumbai, Feng Yu, senior director of CATL commercial solution center and Andy An, business director of CATL overseas commercial application, APMT said.

Combining CATL’s advanced energy technologies with APM Terminals’ global terminal network and supply chain expertise, this partnership aims to create industry-leading solutions for battery-electric container handling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the industry. CATL will provide high-performance batteries and system-level solutions for APM Terminals’ container handling equipment, such as electric terminal tractors, jointly promoting the electrification of the industry in line with the aim the parties also share via the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA). Co-founded by APM Terminals and other industry leaders, ZEPA, with members in all parts of the value chain, aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of terminal operations globally.

Partnership for progress

Looking ahead, the scope of the cooperation between the two parties covers the full lifecycle of the batteries, from the development of advanced battery products to after-sales support and battery recycling. CATL will share best practices and optimisation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the battery lifecycle, supporting APM Terminals in achieving its Scope 3 decarbonisation aims and helping ports globally to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

With more than 60 terminals globally and several in development, APM Terminals has set an industry-leading ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. We aim to reach this by deploying battery-electric equipment powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, while also reducing energy consumption through more efficient operations, shorter dwell times and energy-efficient buildings.

With a shared vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the industry, APM Terminals and CATL intend to strengthen their collaboration in technology, market development and resource sharing, jointly promoting innovation in the logistics and terminal sector.