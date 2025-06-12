  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

2025 June 12   12:16

ports

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

CATL and APM Terminals announced a strategic partnership to collaborate in the energy transition of the global logistics industry

Grant Morrison, head of APM Terminals global asset category management and Akin Li, executive president of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) overseas car business, signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of both parties. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Guangtong Liu, head of the procurement department at APM Terminals Shanghai, Rahul Aiah, head of the procurement department at APM Terminals Mumbai, Feng Yu, senior director of CATL commercial solution center and Andy An, business director of CATL overseas commercial application, APMT said.

Combining CATL’s advanced energy technologies with APM Terminals’ global terminal network and supply chain expertise, this partnership aims to create industry-leading solutions for battery-electric container handling to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the industry. CATL will provide high-performance batteries and system-level solutions for APM Terminals’ container handling equipment, such as electric terminal tractors, jointly promoting the electrification of the industry in line with the aim the parties also share via the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA). Co-founded by APM Terminals and other industry leaders, ZEPA, with members in all parts of the value chain, aims to accelerate the decarbonisation of terminal operations globally.

Partnership for progress

Looking ahead, the scope of the cooperation between the two parties covers the full lifecycle of the batteries, from the development of advanced battery products to after-sales support and battery recycling. CATL will share best practices and optimisation strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the battery lifecycle, supporting APM Terminals in achieving its Scope 3 decarbonisation aims and helping ports globally to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

With more than 60 terminals globally and several in development, APM Terminals has set an industry-leading ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. We aim to reach this by deploying battery-electric equipment powered by renewable energy sources such as solar and wind, while also reducing energy consumption through more efficient operations, shorter dwell times and energy-efficient buildings.

With a shared vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the industry, APM Terminals and CATL intend to strengthen their collaboration in technology, market development and resource sharing, jointly promoting innovation in the logistics and terminal sector.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

12:41

IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

11:47

Survitec's Seahaven evacuation system receives BV attestation

10:12

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

2025 June 11

18:00

Stena Line Ports Ventspils receives electric mobile harbor crane from Konecranes

17:16

Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

16:43

China names Brands Hatch as first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

16:23

Panama Canal sees record container ship traffic in 2025

15:46

ORLEN inaugurates Poland’s first offshore wind installation terminal in Świnoujście

15:23

BC Ferries selects CMI Weihai to supply 4 hybrid-electric ferries

14:59

Scandlines to convert two Fehmarn Belt ferries to plug‑in hybrids

14:45

ADNOC L&S, Borouge sign $531 million logistics partnership

12:50

Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid propulsion for four Vertom 10,700 DWT vessels

12:24

RWE awards two long‑term Nordseecluster contracts to Clarkson Port Services

11:42

US introduces export licence requirement for ethane exports to China

11:29

Asyad Group delivers 204 t generator to Petroleum Development Oman

10:59

MSC proposes takeover of Damen Mangalia as yard restarts operations

09:59

INTERCARGO: bulk carrier losses decline while maritime attacks threaten crew safety

2025 June 10

18:17

Damen delivers two CF 3850 vessels to Fast Lines Belgium

17:34

Wison New Energies and SUPCON Technology sign strategic cooperation agreement

17:12

Cavotec secures EUR 1.55 mnl shore power order for Port of Antwerp-Bruges

16:47

HD KSOE secures US$1.76 bln order for eight container ships

15:54

Port of Brisbane launches Vision 2060

15:24

Georgia Ports welcomes new Moran tugs to Port of Brunswick

14:53

U.S. House approves legislation to bolster maritime supply chain and enhance TVA transparency

14:08

Skarv Shipping expands order to five zero-carbon vessels with Berg Propulsion

13:39

APM Terminals and SANY Marine partner for decarbonization of global operations

13:21

Port of Gothenburg signs SEK 129 million contract for transformer station to support shore power

12:44

NH3 Clean Energy, Pilbara Ports and Oceania Marine Energy sign JDA for ammonia bunkering by 2030

12:13

Samsung Heavy Industries starts construction of FLNG vessel for Cedar LNG Project in Kitimat

11:46

MOL Chemical Tankers delivers Fairchem Pinnacle

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news