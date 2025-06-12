DNV on counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes

This is relevant for ship owners and managers, shipyards, suppliers, as well as flag states.

Despite the classification society's extensive efforts to prevent brand misuse and document forgery, DNV occasionally encounters such incidents. Although counterfeit certificates represent only a small fraction of our annual issuances, we acknowledge the associated risks. This technical news highlights the issue of counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes. Certification services are integral to our commitment of safeguarding life, property and the environment. DNV's certificates and statements of compliance reflect this commitment, serving as proof of adherence to recognized quality standards. Below are two notable cases involving counterfeit certificates: pilot ladders and mooring ropes, DNV said in its news release.

Pilot ladders

DNV has recently become aware of incidents involving counterfeit pilot ladders found on board vessels, falsely bearing DNV certification and markings. The use of sub-standard or fraudulent pilot ladder arrangements poses serious safety risks to pilots and crew members. To help mitigate the risk of purchasing counterfeit equipment, we would like to emphasize some precautions.

Pilot ladders type-approved by DNV to the EU Marine Equipment Directive (MED) must meet the following requirements:

The product is to be permanently marked in accordance with ISO 799-1:2019(E), Ch.8, and must display the MED Mark of Conformity along with the USCG approval number, if applicable.

ISO 799-1 Ch.8 requires the underside of the top step and the lowest spreader step of the pilot ladder to be marked with:

a) The name and address of the manufacturer

b) The manufacturer’s model designation

c) “ISO 799-1” and “SOLAS”

d) The year of assembly or reassembly of the ladder

e) (NA)

f) Identification of DNV

DNV strongly recommends ship managers to thoroughly inspect pilot ladders to ensure that only original, SOLAS-compliant equipment is in use on board. Pilot ladders should preferably be sourced directly from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or an OEM-certified local supplier. If there is any uncertainty regarding the authenticity of a pilot ladder, it should be immediately withdrawn from service.

Mooring ropes

DNV has been notified of falsified DNV mooring rope test certificates circulating in the market. To a large degree, the counterfeit test certificates state that they have been issued in India. The counterfeit test certificates bear the logo of DNV GL or GL Industrial Services GmbH and are fraudulently signed on behalf of Germanischer Lloyd Industrial Services GmbH. Below are two samples of confirmed falsified certificates.

It should be noted that while certified mooring ropes are not a mandatory requirement for class, DNV is frequently requested by manufacturers to witness the testing of mooring ropes as an independent third-party service.

A common feature of the falsified certificates is that they are issued in paper format. Since 2020, DNV has implemented measures to prevent such fraud by issuing all test certificates of mooring ropes exclusively in an electronic format, digitally signed. The digitally signed electronic certificate is considered the original, and any paper version should be treated as a copy. It should be noted that older rope stocks or coils may still be available through traders or suppliers.

In case of authenticity concerns related to mooring rope test certificate stated to originate from India, please contact your local DNV office or DNV Maritime India directly.

Recommendations

DNV encourages all stakeholders to verify the authenticity of any DNV deliverable. As the verification varies slightly for different certification services, we have compiled the needed information under Certification Authentication.

Pilot ladders: Ship managers should thoroughly inspect these to ensure that only original, SOLAS-compliant equipment is in use on board. Pilot ladders should preferably be sourced from OEMs or an OEM-certified local supplier.

Mooring ropes: Since 2020, DNV has issued certificates of mooring ropes exclusively in electronic format, digitally signed. Any paper version should be treated as a copy.