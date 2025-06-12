  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

2025 June 12   15:17

ports

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

Kalmar says it has signed an agreement with Hanseatic Global Terminals (HGT) to supply 14 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers for the company’s Atlantique multimodal terminal at the Port of Le Havre on France’s north coast. The terminal is operated by stevedoring company Compagnie Nouvelle de Manutentions Portuaires Le Havre (CNMP LH). The significant order was booked in Kalmar’s Q2 2025 order intake, with delivery of the machines scheduled for Q2 of 2026.

Le Havre is one of the 10 largest ports in Europe and an important gateway for sea transport to and from France. The terminal, which employs over 550 people, has an annual container throughput of three million TEU and offers excellent hinterland connections to Paris, including by rail. HGT acquired 60% of the shares in CNMP LH in March 2025.  

The Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers will be the first of their kind deployed at the terminal, and will help HGT reduce local emissions, fuel costs and noise levels significantly while offering operators a more comfortable working environment. The existing equipment fleet at Le Havre includes Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriers and Kalmar empty container handlers. 

Dheeraj Bhatia, CEO Hanseatic Global Terminals said: “As we strengthen our position in one of our core European markets, we will continue to improve operations with state-of-the-art equipment and vessels. Building on our recently acquired majority stake in CNMP and our commitment to invest in the terminal, this order plays a significant role in further optimizing operations at the CNMP LH terminal, while simultaneously preparing it for significantly more volume and throughput. We are continuing to expand our global terminal portfolio, paving the way for targeted investments to enhance efficiency.”

Damien Cols, Director Global Customers, Kalmar: “Our four-decade relationship with CNMP LH has been fruitful and beneficial for both parties and is firmly rooted in mutual trust and respect. We are delighted that Hanseatic Global Terminals has chosen our proven, eco-efficient hybrid straddle carrier technology to support their vision for CNMP LH as they seek to expand the terminal’s portfolio and strengthen its competitive position in the French market.” 

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:39

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest STS power connections in France

16:14

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys the largest fleet of ETTs in the Port of Los Angeles 

15:38

KEZAD Group announces the development of KEZAD Business District

14:27

PSA becomes first port operator to join Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation as a strategic partner 

13:32

DNV on counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes

12:41

IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

12:16

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

11:47

Survitec's Seahaven evacuation system receives BV attestation

10:12

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

2025 June 11

18:00

Stena Line Ports Ventspils receives electric mobile harbor crane from Konecranes

17:16

Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

16:43

China names Brands Hatch as first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

16:23

Panama Canal sees record container ship traffic in 2025

15:46

ORLEN inaugurates Poland’s first offshore wind installation terminal in Świnoujście

15:23

BC Ferries selects CMI Weihai to supply 4 hybrid-electric ferries

14:59

Scandlines to convert two Fehmarn Belt ferries to plug‑in hybrids

14:45

ADNOC L&S, Borouge sign $531 million logistics partnership

12:50

Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid propulsion for four Vertom 10,700 DWT vessels

12:24

RWE awards two long‑term Nordseecluster contracts to Clarkson Port Services

11:42

US introduces export licence requirement for ethane exports to China

11:29

Asyad Group delivers 204 t generator to Petroleum Development Oman

10:59

MSC proposes takeover of Damen Mangalia as yard restarts operations

09:59

INTERCARGO: bulk carrier losses decline while maritime attacks threaten crew safety

2025 June 10

18:17

Damen delivers two CF 3850 vessels to Fast Lines Belgium

17:34

Wison New Energies and SUPCON Technology sign strategic cooperation agreement

17:12

Cavotec secures EUR 1.55 mnl shore power order for Port of Antwerp-Bruges

16:47

HD KSOE secures US$1.76 bln order for eight container ships

15:54

Port of Brisbane launches Vision 2060

15:24

Georgia Ports welcomes new Moran tugs to Port of Brunswick

14:53

U.S. House approves legislation to bolster maritime supply chain and enhance TVA transparency

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news