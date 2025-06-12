IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) is pleased to announce a significant milestone with the successful launch of an inter-island passenger ferry at Mokpo, Korea. This vessel marks the first project from a Korean owner to be classed with IRS, representing a landmark moment in the class society’s growing international footprint.

The vessel is being constructed by Miraero Shipbuilding, Ltd for Dea Bu Marine Transport Ltd., and is intended for inter-island service along the Korean coast. Notably, the owner has voluntarily opted for IRS Classification, even though such vessels operating within Korean waters are not statutorily required to be classed. This unique choice underscores the owner’s confidence in IRS and sets a precedent for the application of IRS services in this vessel category and regional trade.

In the coming weeks, the vessel will undergo a series of critical surveys, including the inclining experiment and sea trials, which will be conducted in coordination with the Flag Administration. The final delivery is scheduled for the last week of June 2025.

Mr. Saikat Roychowdhury, Head of Operations, IRS said “This project is a testament to IRS’s expanding global presence and our growing acceptance among discerning international owners. The decision by Dae Bu Marine Transport to opt for IRS Classification is both an endorsement of our technical capabilities and a significant step forward in serving vessels operating in Korean waters.”.