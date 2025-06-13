  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Davie plans acquisition of Gulf Copper’s Texas shipyards

2025 June 13   09:53

shipbuilding

Davie plans acquisition of Gulf Copper’s Texas shipyards

Davie, a leading international builder of icebreakers and other specialized ships intends to acquire shipbuilding assets in Galveston and Port Arthur from Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation, a Texas-based leader in ship repair, construction, and marine services, the shipbuilding company said.

The transaction is still subject to financial, legal, and regulatory closing conditions, as well as land lease negotiations with the Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees. Once complete, Davie expects to finalize the acquisition in summer 2025.

James Davies, President and CEO of Davie, said: “We share a vision with Gulf Copper to make Texas a world-class hub for American icebreaker and complex ship production. Texas is ready to lead a new Golden Age of American shipbuilding—backed by our commitment to delivering ships on time, on budget, and in service of national security priorities.”

“A successful deal will open a new chapter for Gulf Copper,” said CEO Steve Hale. “For the first time in decades, complex shipbuilding could return to Galveston and Port Arthur—this time backed by one of the world’s fastest-growing specialized shipbuilders. Davie brings a bold vision: to make Texas the cornerstone of their U.S. expansion. That means opportunity for our employees, our partners, and our communities.”

The planned acquisition would fulfill the commitment Davie made in July 2024 to explore a permanent presence in America. It would support national priorities such as the U.S. Maritime Action Plan and the Ships for America Act. It would also align with the U.S. Coast Guard Arctic Security Cutter (ASC) program, which aims to rapidly deliver new Arctic-ready icebreakers while supporting the revitalization of U.S. shipbuilding.

Davie already has operations in Québec, Canada, and Helsinki, Finland—the latter has built around 50% of the world’s icebreaker fleet. Adding an American shipyard would make Davie uniquely positioned in the trilateral Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact) to deliver advanced icebreakers at speed, scale, and competitive cost—countering adversaries’ heavily subsidized programs — Russia, operates a fleet of nearly 50 Arctic-ready icebreakers.

With only three Arctic-ready icebreakers currently in service, the U.S. government has made closing this urgent national security gap a top priority.

Davie possesses commercially viable, production-ready icebreaker designs that meet U.S. mission requirements, providing faster delivery and greater cost efficiency for American taxpayers.

Once the transaction is complete and contracts are secured, Davie plans to invest $1 billion to upgrade and expand capacity in Galveston and Port Arthur. The project could generate approximately 4 000 American jobs—around 2 000 directly at Gulf Copper and 2 000 more throughout the supply chain.

To ensure the rapid closure of the transaction, Davie is working closely with organizations and stakeholders in Galveston and Port Arthur, as well as the State of Texas. The acquisition has also received strong support in Washington, D.C.

About Davie Founded in 1825, Davie is part of the Inocea Group, a privately owned international marine industrial group with operations in Canada and Finland. Davie is Canada’s largest and most versatile shipbuilder and a key partner in the country’s National Shipbuilding Strategy. In Finland, Helsinki Shipyard is the global leader in icebreaker and ice-class vessel construction. Together, these facilities design, build, and sustain mission-critical vessels—including icebreakers, warships, and ferries—for governments and commercial customers.

About Gulf Copper Headquartered in Texas, Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corporation has been a trusted partner in the marine and offshore industries for over 75 years. The company delivers high-quality ship repair, offshore services, and marine infrastructure solutions with an uncompromising commitment to safety, integrity, and environmental stewardship. Gulf Copper supports the oil and gas, marine transportation, petrochemical, and government sectors through its strategically located shipyards, dry docks, and fabrication facilities across the Gulf Coast.

Topics:

icebreakers

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:33

ONE launches India Gulf Service (IGS)

14:02

Wallenius Sol takes delivery of methanol-ready RoRo vessel

12:19

The Port of Québec once again achieved Green Marine environmental certificate

11:18

Stena Line investing £17 million in 12 Quays Terminal development in Birkenhead

10:44

Port of Gothenburg to build a new transformer station to enable shoreside power for vessels

2025 June 12

17:39

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest STS power connections in France

16:14

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys the largest fleet of ETTs in the Port of Los Angeles 

15:38

KEZAD Group announces the development of KEZAD Business District

15:17

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

14:27

PSA becomes first port operator to join Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation as a strategic partner 

13:32

DNV on counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes

12:41

IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

12:16

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

11:47

Survitec's Seahaven evacuation system receives BV attestation

10:12

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

2025 June 11

18:00

Stena Line Ports Ventspils receives electric mobile harbor crane from Konecranes

17:16

Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

16:43

China names Brands Hatch as first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

16:23

Panama Canal sees record container ship traffic in 2025

15:46

ORLEN inaugurates Poland’s first offshore wind installation terminal in Świnoujście

15:23

BC Ferries selects CMI Weihai to supply 4 hybrid-electric ferries

14:59

Scandlines to convert two Fehmarn Belt ferries to plug‑in hybrids

14:45

ADNOC L&S, Borouge sign $531 million logistics partnership

12:50

Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid propulsion for four Vertom 10,700 DWT vessels

12:24

RWE awards two long‑term Nordseecluster contracts to Clarkson Port Services

11:42

US introduces export licence requirement for ethane exports to China

11:29

Asyad Group delivers 204 t generator to Petroleum Development Oman

10:59

MSC proposes takeover of Damen Mangalia as yard restarts operations

09:59

INTERCARGO: bulk carrier losses decline while maritime attacks threaten crew safety

2025 June 10

18:17

Damen delivers two CF 3850 vessels to Fast Lines Belgium

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news